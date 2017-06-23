Watch New Zealand Vs. Portugal Confederations Cup Match Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Group Stage Finale

The world’s best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, may sit out his country’s final group stage game, even though Portugal must earn all three points to guarantee advancement to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals when they face New Zealand Saturday in match that will live stream from Russia with New Zealand simply trying to grab their first victory in 12 Confederations Cup games — over four tournaments.

The All-Whites netted a goal in their 2-1 defeat to Mexico on Wednesday — their first score in 555 minutes of Confederations Cup play. While they squandered chances for at least one or two more, New Zealand’s determined and relentless attack should be enough at least to give Portugal some cause to think in Saturday’s matchup.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. Portugal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, June 24. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 4 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Pacific. In New Zealand, fans will need to set heir alarms to watch the All-Whites attempt to bow out of the Confederations Cup on a high note. Start time in New Zealand Standard Time will be 3 a.m. the following day, Sunday, June 25.

New Zealand received at least a ray of hope with the news on Friday that Portugal Manager Fernando Santos may hold Ronaldo out of the game, resting the world’s highest-paid athlete for the semifinals of the eight-team tournament.

Watch a preview of the New Zealand vs. Portugal clash in the video below.

Ronaldo’s absence would leave a significant hole in Portugal’s attack, with the superstar on a binge of 15 goals in his last nine games for both his Spanish La Liga team Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. Saturday’s match will mark the first time that New Zealand and Portugal’s national sides have ever faced each other.

A draw or a loss for Portugal in Saturday’s match would mean that, if Russia could upset Mexico in their Saturday Group A game, the host Russians would advance and the Euro 2016 winners would go home.

