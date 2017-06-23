Alberto El Patron Thinks His Title Match With Bobby Lashley Will Be Better Than Brock Lesnar Vs. Samoa Joe

In just a few weeks, Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe will battle over the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire, but is there an even better title match happening before it? If you were to ask anyone in TNA Impact Wrestling, they may tell you that there is another world title match coming up that will be “a thousand times better.” The big thing here will be if the fans truly believe Alberto El Patron vs. Bobby Lashley will be the better match.

Great Balls of Fire is set to take place on July 9. One week earlier on July 2, TNA Impact Wrestling will present Slammiversary, which is going to be headlined by Lashley taking on El Patron. This match is being billed as a World Championship Unification to combine the Impact World Title and Global Force Wrestling Global Title.

While promoting the event recently, Alberto El Patron spoke with Sports Illustrated and said not only will his match with Lashley be better than Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe, but it will be a lot better.

“Our match is going to be a thousand times better. I have deep respect for Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, and I know they’ll give the fans an amazing match, but they’ll be limited by the politics in that company. That company won’t let one of them give one-hundred percent to the audience, they’re going to hold them back. Impact Wrestling says, ‘Here is the ring, go do your thing.'”

Quite an interesting shot he took at WWE there by saying they don’t allow its superstars to give it their all in the ring.

Both Lashley and El Patron (formerly Alberto Del Rio) have been champions in WWE and moved on from the company. In the case of El Patron, it has happened on a few occasions, and he’s had plenty of negative things to say since his most recent parting of ways with Vince McMahon’s promotion.

While building up his time in Impact Wrestling, he has made sure to come down hard on WWE as often and as publicly as possible. Sure, wrestlers are always going to think that their current match is the best one happening right now, but for him to make sure and mention Lesnar and Joe is taking things to another level.

Alberto El Patron vs. Bobby Lashley for the title unification match at Slammiversary could end up being a really great match. TNA Impact Wrestling is doing everything possible to build their brand back up despite some hiccups and a lot of big losses. Still, the eyes of the wrestling fans of the world are on WWE right now as they look forward to seeing Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe violently clash at Great Balls of Fire.

Who will have the better match? Fans won’t have to wait very long to find out.

[Featured Image by WWE]