The Boston Celtics Take Jayson Tatum — Is Paul George Next?

The Boston Celtics took Duke small forward Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft, according to the Boston Globe. Whether or not Tatum remains with the Celtics is uncertain. There are some rumblings that the Celtics could closing in on a star player.

Not long after the Boston Celtics took Jayson Tatum would their pick, NBA trade rumors regarding their interest in Indiana Pacers’ star Paul George have begun heat up. The Boston Celtics have already wound up with one of the fast rising players in the NBA draft. Before the end of the weekend the Celtics could also land arguably the most talked about name on the trade market.

When the Boston Celtics traded the No. 1 overall pick (courtesy of NBA.com) to the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 3 pick, people were surprised. The initial thought once the Celtics made the swap they would draft Josh Jackson.

It became increasingly clear after a couple of days had passed that the Celtics were attached (courtesy of Inquisitr News) to Jayson Tatum. The drafting of Tatum is complete, now the Celtics can turn their focus to trying to acquire Paul George. The Celtics are likely putting a trade proposal for the Indiana Pacers now. Jayson Tatum will either be part of the Boston Celtics’ trade offer to the Indiana Pacers or buried to on the Celtics’ bench.

CSN New England is confirming that the Boston Celtics have made contact with the Indiana Pacers since the NBA draft have started.

Something could take place between the Celtics and Pacers if they can agree on terms of a deal. Those terms the Celtics would have to put together for Paul George would have to include at least a draft pick.

The pick that the Celtics could wind up offering the Pacers would likely be a future first round pick with some lottery protections. Next year’s Brooklyn Nets pick or the additional draft the Celtics will receive from the 76ers might be on the table.

Would the Pacers move George for a deal such as that? Their options are running low.

#Celtics take Jayson Tatum at 3, could be closing in on Paul George trade https://t.co/Dh2xMz4JhT — CSN New England (@CSNNE) June 23, 2017

The Pacers may not have a lot of leverage regarding a Paul George trade. George has already gone on record saying that he will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after next season. A team acquiring George for this upcoming season assumes a risk of him leaving next summer.

With their championship aspirations the Boston Celtics can take a chance on Paul George. Judging from their shrewd way of making deals, the Celtics will not mortgage the future for George.

Indiana and Boston are engaged in serious talks on a Paul George trade, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Sources: Boston, Indiana talks for Paul George had gained significant momentum, but sides are still apart on a possible deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

Anyone who is concerned about Jayson Tatum being someone offered to the Pacers in a trade can relax. The Duke prospect would be safe. If the Celtics can pry Paul George from the Pacers, Tatum can learn from playing behind him and incumbent starter Jae Crowder for the season.

Nothing is certain regarding the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers and a deal for Paul George. What is certain is that Jayson Tatum is now with the Celtics and he will remain with them for the foreseeable future.

