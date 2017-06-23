L.A. Lakers News: With The Second Overall Pick, The Lakers Select Lonzo Ball Out Of UCLA

It has been rumored and expected for months, but on Thursday night, Lonzo Ball officially became a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Everyone knew it was coming and it was only a matter of making it to the 2017 NBA Draft for it to happen, but it did and there is no big shock there. Still, the Lakers need to sign the guard out of UCLA to a contract and that will likely mean having to deal with his father, LaVar Ball, before all is said and done.

As reported by ESPN, the L.A. Lakers kept Lonzo Ball in California by selecting him with the No. 2 overall selection in tonight’s draft. This move is not one that is surprising, but it is one that was made possible by something that happened earlier this week.

Just a couple of days ago, the Lakers traded away point guard D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in what has been seen as a cost-cutting measure. Center Timofey Mozgov went along with Russell to the Nets in exchange for center Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Upon learning of D’Angelo Russell being traded, Lonzo Ball was asked on his thoughts about the deal and if he was surprised by it. He let Lakers Nation know that it really has nothing to do with him whatsoever.

“It’s just how it works. I have no say in that. You have to ask the Lakers about it.”

There was only one selection made before Lonzo Ball and that pick belonged to the Philadelphia 76ers who selected Markelle Fultz out of Washington. The young guard is going to a team that will essentially have him running the show and a lot of pressure will be put on his shoulders.

As soon as Lonzo Ball got picked, the Big Baller Brand started pre-selling his on-court shoe he will wear in LA ($495) pic.twitter.com/9ZflFL7kIc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Lonzo Ball’s time in Los Angeles started off with a bang as there were already some of his Big Baller brand shoes ready to go on sale as soon as he was picked. Obviously, they are decked out in purple and gold which are the colors of his new team. The L.A. Lakers are moving into a new generation and the 2017 NBA Draft has started them off with a superstar who will now need to fit in with the rest of the youth movement on the roster.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]