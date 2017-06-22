John Cena Could Be Restarting An Old And Exciting Rivalry During ‘Raw’ House Shows After Upcoming PPV

There is a good chance that WWE officials will ask John Cena to appear on both Raw and SmackDown Live after he returns to the company in less than two weeks. His status as a “free agent” presents the powers that be with many interesting opportunities. For instance, there is speculation that Cena could face Jinder Mahal and win the WWE Championship from him, which means Cena could appear on Raw with the WWE Title.

As of this writing, all we know for sure is John Cena will be replacing Roman Reigns during some upcoming WWE house shows for the Raw brand. At one of those events in Huntington, West Virginia, he’s scheduled to face Bray Wyatt. The card is always subject to change and it may only be for one night, but it’s possible for WWE officials to rekindle the rivalry between Cena and Wyatt on Raw after WWE Great Balls of Fire.

It’s been over three years since the two men were true rivals with one another, but WWE officials restarting their feud makes sense based on the recent news that broke regarding their plans for WWE Summerslam.

It’s been reported that WWE officials are considering John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for WWE Summerslam or for Wrestlemania 34 next year. If they choose the former, then Cena and Wyatt won’t be feuding heading into the biggest show of the summer. However, if Cena vs. Reigns is the plan for the grandest stage of them all, then Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at ‘Summerslam’ and likely become the WWE Universal Champion.

John Cena would be open to feud with anyone heading into ‘Summerslam’ if Lesnar vs. Reigns takes place at the PPV. There is still a chance for Cena vs. Mahal to happen or for officials to go in another direction, but Cena vs. Wyatt could be another huge match heading into the event as well. Recently, Wyatt was frustrated with his position in the company. A big match with John Cena at ‘Summerslam’ would be an improvement.

John Cena’s status as a “free agent” may have rubbed some people the wrong way because it will go against WWE’s brand split, but it gives him a lot of creative freedom for him on WWE programming. It gives WWE officials a lot of options because they can utilize Cena to fill in holes and create new feuds. Bray Wyatt versus John Cena is one of the many possibilities, but it could be the directions that the powers that be choose.

