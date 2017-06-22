WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Winning Universal Title At ‘SummerSlam,’ Facing John Cena At ‘WrestleMania 34’?

Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire in an Ambulance Match with the winner possibly getting a WWE Universal Title Shot at SummerSlam against either Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe. The latest WWE rumors imply that Reigns might be getting the win now that the company wants to make SummerSlam a big event as much as possible. This could lead to Reigns winning the Universal Title from Brock Lesnar and setting up a showdown against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

As recapped by the WWE website, Roman Reigns announced on Monday Night Raw that he wants a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Reigns was booked in a match against Samoa Joe with Braun Strowman returning to cost Roman the victory. It was later announced that Reigns vs. Strowman in Ambulance Match will happen at Great Balls of Fire on July 9.

The original plan for the Ambulance Match was to happen at Extreme Rules with Strowman coming out on top and challenging Lesnar for the Universal Title at Great Balls of Fire. However, the injury to The Monster Among Men forced the WWE to change their plans with Samoa Joe getting the title shot instead. With Roman Reigns demanding a championship shot, it’s not far-fetched to think that he could become WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE wants SummerSlam to become a bigger event and they need to have a stacked main card to make it happen. One of the rumored plans is for Roman Reigns to beat Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire to set up a match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam wherein he becomes the WWE Universal Champion. Reigns vs. Lesnar is a very big deal and it could help SummerSlam really become the biggest event of the summer.

The report added that if Roman Reigns really wins the WWE Universal Championship, it might lead to a showdown with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans. Reigns vs. Cena will eventually happen down the line, but with the latter’s career outside the WWE flourishing, it’s not hard to see the passing of the torch moment sooner than later.

John Cena is expected to return to WWE television as a free agent wherein he can appear on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. The confrontation between Reigns and Cena is bound to happen and it could help the WWE combat the declining ratings. The WWE making dream matches for SummerSlam and WrestleMania 34 means they really don’t care about the boos Reigns is getting because he will be the face of the company no matter what the fans think about him.

However, it should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt. The WWE tends to change their plans regularly as evidenced by the booking of feuds in the past couple of months. Injuries are also a main concern since they are not avoidable heading into the biggest events of the WWE.

[Featured Image by WWE]