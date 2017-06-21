Updated Aerial Views Of Toy Story Land At Disney’s Hollywood Studios Show Slinky Dog Coaster Building Up

As the days go on, more rides and attractions begin to rise from the dirt at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as Toy Story Land keeps taking shape. Guests at Walt Disney World really can’t wait for the new land to open, but that date won’t even be revealed until next month at the D23 Expo in California. Still, there are ways of keeping up with the updates and construction as some new aerial shots have emerged online and show the Slinky Dog Coaster building up.

This huge 11-acre expansion does not have an opening date as of yet, but Disney Dining did reveal that it will be revealed at the D23 Expo in July. Still, construction has been ongoing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a long time now, and the land is building up in big ways.

Toy Story Land is going to have three attractions in total with the current Toy Story Midway Main being the first. Along with that will be modeled after the claw machine aliens from the Toy Story franchise where guests will spin around on planets and try not to be chosen.

Ride number three looks as if it will be the main attraction and it is the Slinky Dog Dash Coaster which has been rising from the dirt. New aerial images have appeared on the account of a Twitter user named @bioreconstruct and show how Toy Story Land is progressing.

Current state of the Slinky Dog coaster in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/80uZBJh0zD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 17, 2017

Current state of Toy Story land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/aZPJUG8k8n — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 17, 2017

As you can see, the Slinky Dog Dash really looks quite amazing, and the following picture shows what may be an acceleration point or perhaps the boarding location. It’s quite incredible to see how far the coaster has come in just a short period.

Likely an acceleration run between sections of the Slinky Dog Coaster in Toy Story land. pic.twitter.com/WkULSu0RU7 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 9, 2017

There are so many big things happening at Walt Disney World with the opening of Pandora – The World of Avatar this year and the Star Wars-themed land in 2019. At the D23 Expo, Disney will unveil the opening date of Toy Story Land which is progressing very nicely as the Slinky Dog Coaster rises into the sky. If you didn’t already want to plan a Disney vacation, you might want to look into it soon as the next couple of years have big things coming.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]