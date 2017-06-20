New York Knicks Trade Rumors: Team Shopping Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony Buyout Coming?

New York Knicks trade rumors now include some very shocking news. A Kristaps Porzingis trade has become possible, as Knicks team president Phil Jackson has indicated that the team is willing to listen to offers. A report by NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed this bit of news on Tuesday (June 20), setting off a firestorm of comments from basketball fans.

These New York Knicks trade rumors have caught a lot of the “talking heads” on sports shows off guard, with a frenzy of interest getting reported around the NBA from teams that want to land Kristaps Porzingis as soon as possible. The news follows reports that the Knicks might want to a Carmelo Anthony’s buyout to completely restructure the entire franchise and get out of that contract.

Stephen A. Smith made some bold statements on Tuesday morning’s edition of The Take, stating that he feels Phil Jackson is trying to get fired with a move like this one. He went on to say that he hopes Jackson is lying to throw off the scent about what the team is trying to do in advance of the 2017 NBA Draft. Knicks fans aren’t taking kindly to this news either, as Porzingis has become a favorite among ticket buyers.

Sources say several teams are interested in trading for Kristaps Porzingis.https://t.co/x6BBPGgoc7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there has been a lot of Carmelo Anthony trade chatter over the past few years, including some interest from other teams to acquire him before the 2017-18 NBA season begins. A problem for the New York Knicks, though, is that teams aren’t willing to give up enough value for a player who will make roughly $54 million over the next two seasons. If the Knicks can’t get a team to absorb that contract, does it mean that an Anthony buyout is really coming?

The prospect draft expert says #Knicks should have on their radar is a Kristaps Porzingis type https://t.co/6NBfied5YT — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 15, 2017

There is a lot that is up in the air for the Knicks during the current NBA offseason. The team has the No. 8 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has some money to spend in free agency with Derrick Rose coming off the books, and has to deal with an untenable Carmelo Anthony situation. Would the Knicks really trade Kristaps Porzingis to move in a completely new direction? These early New York Knicks trade rumors suggest that Phil Jackson is indeed ready to deal Porzingis, with quite a few NBA teams already showing intense interest.

