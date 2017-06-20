Blake Griffin Trade Rumors: Should Los Angeles Clippers Work Up Sign-And-Trade Deal With Boston Celtics?

Blake Griffin trade rumors are an important topic of conversation as the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to possibly lose the All-Star forward in free agency. Before that takes place, the Clippers could pull off a Griffin trade, putting a new contract in place that would then be absorbed by his new team. This possible sign-and-trade is something that has been done with players like LeBron James in the past. A recent report by FOX Sports suggested the Boston Celtics could be a good fit for Griffin during the NBA offseason.

So how could a Blake Griffin trade work for the Boston Celtics? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Celtics have been looking hard at signing All-Star Gordon Hayward in free agency, which would rule out also signing Griffin. In order to land another player like Griffin, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, or Carmelo Anthony, the Celtics would have to pull off a trade. This is where the Los Angeles Clippers could facilitate a deal in order to get back future draft picks as well as some young talent.

If the Clippers are going to lose Griffin to free agency anyway, it would be very important to at least get something in return for him. While the haul won’t be considered “fair” on paper, getting back anything in return for a departing free agent should be seen as a “win” for the franchise. The Miami Heat had to give up several draft picks to land LeBron James, so it also wouldn’t be new territory in the NBA.

Welcoming the newest member of the LA Clippers: Jerry West!https://t.co/Gm45T5PFoc — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 19, 2017

It’s important to point out that while there are a number of Blake Griffin trade rumors surfacing now, he hasn’t declared his intentions for the 2017-18 NBA season. It’s possible that Griffin, Chris Paul, and JJ Reddick could all be willing to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s also possible that Griffin could sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, that Paul could leave for the San Antonio Spurs, and that Reddick could land with the New York Knicks. That might be an untenable situation for the front office of the Clippers.

T-Minus ONE week until the #NBAAwards! RETWEET & vote for Chris Paul for #AssistOfTheYear! ✅ pic.twitter.com/i0kkCqOFCq — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 19, 2017

Looking at the equation from the Celtics’ point of view, general manager Danny Ainge could simply sign Griffin as a free agent and then use his abundance of assets to deal for Paul George of the Indiana Pacers, Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, or Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls. Then there would be no need to deal with the Clippers. The Los Angeles Clippers also don’t have to settle on dealing with the Boston Celtics, as a Blake Griffin trade could be possible with any franchise if he decides he wants to play elsewhere.

