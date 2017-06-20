Massive Heel Turn Breaks Up Popular Tag Team As Kurt Angle And Corey Graves Solve Mystery On Team Red

For weeks, Enzo Amore and Big Cass have been attacked on episodes of Monday Night Raw, and General Manager Kurt Angle vowed to get to the bottom of it. There have been a number of different suspects in the mystery of the attacks and a number of theories have been thrown around, but WWE sent fans in many different directions. Tonight, the mystery was finally solved thanks to Corey Graves, and it resulted in a major heel turn and tag team break-up.

At the end of Raw, Kurt Angle headed out to the ring and called Enzo Amore and Big Cass down to solve this once and for all. Angle wanted to introduce the possible suspects and determine if their alibis were enough to rule them out of contention as the attackers of Enzo and Cass.

First of all, Big Show was a suspect and he couldn’t believe that he was even thought to have been accused of this. They determined that he was not the guilty party and allowed him to exit the ring and head to the back, as recapped by the official website of WWE.

Next up, The Revival were cleared as Angle figured out that their alibi made a lot of sense and they couldn’t have done it. That was when Corey Graves stood up from the Raw announce desk and revealed that he had information and proof to lead to who the attackers of Cass and Enzo were.

#RAW announcer @WWEGraves has some information that might lead to the reveal of the attackers… pic.twitter.com/tyk9cZdnUq — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017

Corey Graves revealed that he had some security footage from backstage on the night when Big Cass was attacked. It shows that he actually set the whole thing up and planned the entire scene the week after Enzo was attacked.

When asked if he had purposely put all this together and even attacked Enzo Amore, Big Cass had no choice but to fess up.

Enzo Amore stood there in disbelief as Big Cass turned full heel and gave the promo of his life. He told his former tag team partner how he was sick and tired of listening to how dumb he sounded and that he was done standing behind him.

Right after Big Cass let the world know that he and Enzo were through, he delivered a vicious boot to his former partner and exited the ring.

While it appears as if the 7-footer has a plan, what is to become of Enzo Amore?

After weeks of vicious attacks on Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that Big Cass was never actually beaten up, but he was the guilty party. Not only did he beat down his tag team partner Enzo Amore, but he gave one hell of a promo to cement his heel turn. One of the most popular tag teams in all of WWE is no more and it now seems as if Big Cass is in line for a major singles push.

[Featured Image by WWE]