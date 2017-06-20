OnePlus 5 Specs List, Case, Unboxed Unit Leaked Ahead Of Launch

OnePlus 5 is being unveiled today, but its full specs and design have already been leaked ahead. Everything about the new flagship has already been confirmed at this point, so OnePlus only needs to officially launch it so we can finally buy it. Let’s see what we can expect later this day.

OnePlus 5 List Of Specs Revealed

A OnePlus 5 spec sheet obtained by Slashleaks confirms that the flagship has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB/128GB options. We have known this for quite a while now thanks to leaks and benchmark results, but the document goes further than that.

The OnePlus 5 spec sheet mentions a non-removable 4,000 mAh battery, which contradicts the leak a few days ago indicating a 3,300 mAh battery. There seem to be three color choices: Slate Grey and Soft Gold. A Deep Black option is available for the 8GB/128GB variant.

The document also revealed the pricing to be Rs. 32,999 (~$511) for the 6GB variant and Rs. 37,999 (~$588) for the other one. This confirms that OnePlus has indeed jacked up the price of its latest flagship but not by much. OnePlus 5 is still much cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is priced at over $700.

OnePlus 5 In The Flesh

A couple of photos that show an actual OnePlus 5 unit have also been discovered. The first one shows the smartphone on top of its box and four cases for the smartphone. This phone looks similar to what we’ve previously seen in an Indian ad only a couple of days ago, so the chance is high that this is legit.

Another photo shows the OnePlus 5 held by someone. This one, on the other hand, shows only the back. This also corroborates previous leaks and the one we’ve seen in the Indian ad that was previously reported by Inquisitr.

With all these leaks, we pretty much know everything about the OnePlus 5 by now. Still, we are looking forward to the formal event happening on 12 p.m. EDT in the U.S. There might be more features that OnePlus is yet to reveal that can prove its moniker as the flagship killer.

[Featured Image by Răzvan Băltărețu | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY-SA 2.0]