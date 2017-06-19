Carmella Strangely Compares Her ‘MITB’ Victory To Shawn Michaels’ First World Title Win At ‘WrestleMania 12’

Last night’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view was one of the stranger events delivered by WWE in recent years, but things got a bit weirder after it was all over. The night opened up the historic women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which ended in quite controversial fashion and with Carmella as the overall winner. Despite never having won a title before in WWE, she actually compared her win to that of Shawn Michaels winning his first-ever world title.

Let that sink in for a second.

At the MITB event, the women of SmackDown Live were making history with that Ladder Match, and it was going really well. It was going well until James Ellsworth hopped into the ring and tipped Becky Lynch off of the ladder and had her come crashing down from above.

As recapped by the official website of the WWE, Ellsworth then climbed the ladder, unhooked the MITB briefcase, and tossed it down to Carmella below. The couple literally stole the briefcase and had fans completely irate over the way the match ended and how Carmella won her big title opportunity.

Once the night was over, Wrestling Inc. noticed that Carmella compared her victory to that of a true legend.

Life is made up of moments..this is one I will never forget. #MITB pic.twitter.com/IZdOtSeKJc — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2017

This is the biggest win in Carmella’s career, and it certainly is a big deal to her. Also, she is playing the role of the heel, and it makes sense for her to be cocky in this manner and act as if her victory was one of the greatest of all time.

But as good as HBK’s victory over Bret “Hitman” Hart at WrestleMania 12?

For those who may not be familiar with that classic, it was a 60-minute Iron Man Match for the WWF/WWE World Championship. Despite it being an Iron Man Match, there was only one fall made by either man, and it was Michaels who won his first-ever world title.

When comparing Carmella’s victory to that of Shawn Michaels, it is kind of hard to see how they come close to stacking up evenly. Michaels’ first world title win came after being in the wrestling business for more than a decade. Carmella’s MITB briefcase win came after just four years in wrestling.

There are a lot of other things that can be brought up for the comparison of the two victories, and none of them really come close. Still, if Carmella wants to say the two are similar and build up her heel status, more power to her.

Money in the Bank was supposed to be a way for WWE to dig themselves out of a ratings hole and breathe new life into their product. Not only did it suck the air even more out of their sails, but it made fans angry at how the women’s division was treated in the MITB Ladder Match. While it may have been a big win for Carmella, it’s not necessarily on the same level as Shawn Michaels’ first world title win at WrestleMania 12.

[Featured Image by WWE]