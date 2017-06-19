The 2017 Honda Civic Type-R’s Wheel HP Is Almost The Same As Its Engine HP

The 2017 Honda Civic Type-R is an FWD beast, and the Japanese carmaker has made it a point to advertise the vehicle’s raw power to consumers. Since being launched, the Civic Type-R has made a splash in the sports compact market, with car enthusiasts paying far more than the vehicle’s MSRP just to acquire the critically acclaimed car. Recently, however, a new test of the Type-R’s power has just given its fans even more reason to love the vehicle.

The 2017 Honda Civic Type-R has been raking in impressive numbers since it became available on the market. Recently, one of these figures was put to the test by the Puerto Rico Dyno Center, which evaluated Honda’s HP ratings on the powerful car. According to the Japanese carmaker, the 2017 Civic Type-R makes 306 HP. Most of the time in the auto industry, however, such numbers are actually lower, due to the difference in the vehicle’s wheel HP and engine HP. This difference, however, seems to be marginal in the case of the current-generation Honda Civic Type-R.

As stated by the Dyno Center, the 2017 Honda Civic Type-R was able to make 295 wheel horsepower on their tests, according to a Jalopnik report. Considering that a car’s wheel HP is usually around 10 to 15 percent lower in FWD vehicles, the ratings that the Civic Type-R were able to achieve in the Dyno Center were actually really impressive.

A vehicle’s wheel HP is conventionally lower than its engine HP due to the latter not accounting for numerous factors, such as features that also require power to function. Overall, a vehicle’s ratings for wheel HP corresponds to the actual power that the vehicle has on the road, since it takes into account the factors that reduce the energy of the quoted engine HP as power travels to the wheels of the vehicle. Considering the Civic Type-R’s score, it appears that Honda has managed to achieve the golden mean in balancing the car’s powerful engine.

The current-generation Honda Civic Type-R is quickly developing into the carmaker’s most successful high-performance consumer-grade vehicle to date. According to a statement from Honda Civic chief designer Hideki Matsumoto, the carmaker is already preparing to launch multiple variants and configuration of the vehicle, including an AWD option that would directly compete with the likes of the Subaru WRX STI Impreza and the Volkswagen Golf R.

