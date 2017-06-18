Little Mix Go Make-Free On Social Media During European Leg Of ‘Glory Days’ Tour

Lately, Little Mix has been kicking off their European leg of their Glory Days Tour, but they are taking the idea of not being well-clothed to new levels.

After being criticized for not wearing enough clothes on stage during their One Love fundraising concert appearance for the victims of the May 22 Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, at least two members of Little Mix have decided going clothes-free was not enough.

Adding to the mystique of the band, instead of going for the normal extreme makeup routine that Little Mix is known for, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson have decided to bare it all.

Perrie Edwards is the one that started the makeup free sensation when she took a selfie while she was on a vacation with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

When the selfie was snapped, Perrie Edwards was on tour with Little Mix in Europe, but decided to put on her bathing suit and go swimming in an exotic location.

Instead of making sure every picture looked perfect, Perrie Edwards went with her natural beauty and posted the picture online.

According to Express, Perrie Edwards looked spectacular in her makeup-free look, and it is well-known to Little Mix fans that she is proud of her looks — no matter what. In fact, Perrie Edwards often jokes with fans and calls makeup “cement” in her social media posts.

Jesy Nelson also took a selfie around the same time where she was not wearing makeup, and Mirror reports that her fans loved the way she looked.

In contrast, Little Mix has recently been covered in makeup because they were filming a new video in Los Angeles starring the new Ford Mustang Shelby. According to Daily Record, a red Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 convertible will appear in a new Little Mix video for “Power.”

In the meantime, it should not be insinuated that Little Mix has become less popular because they choose not to wear makeup and some fans think they are not wearing enough clothes on stage.

Instead, Derby Telegraph points out that Little Mix’s last concert for their Glory Days Tour is still months away, but fans are desperate to get sold out tickets for a show they will play in the U.K. on July 1 as part of their Summer Shout Out Tour 2017.

Along with their planned world tour that is currently in progress, when Little Mix gets a chance, they treat fans to appearances outside of their sold-out concert dates. For example, Little Mix’s July 1 concert is at Donington Park in Derby, England.

