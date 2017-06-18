Best Quotes For Dads On Their Special Day — Celebrate Fathers With Inspirational And Funny Sayings

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Father’s Day quote for scrapbooking, homemade cards, and gifts or celebrating dad on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, you’ll find plenty of sayings that express your heartfelt emotion below.

Famous Father’s Day quotes range from the serious to humorous, such as these funny Father’s Day observations by celebrity dads as shared on CNN. You’ll find quotes from noted personalities, celebrities, authors, musicians, and more. For many people, using quotes is a great way to express sentiments that might be difficult to convey in words. They are perfect for those who are making handmade gifts and cards and children can use them too. Those who are planning a Father’s Day brunch or supper might want to use Father’s Day quotes that express dad’s best qualities and characteristics as place card settings. You can print out the quotes in a fanciful script for an elegant setting or let children write them out and decorate them for a more whimsical mood.

Inspirational Father’s Day quotes are always popular, especially with first-time fathers or those who have endured a difficult year. Sometimes dads need a little reminder that they are loved, appreciated, and their hard work is valued. Father’s Day quotes are an excellent way to say thank you to dad for all that he has done for his children.

Not all Father’s Day quotes need to be inspirational. There are many types of dads in the world, and each has his own parenting style. While some dads are a strict disciplinarian, others are just plain goofy. They parent in a way that brings humor and fun to every situation, and for these dads, serious and inspirational quotes just don’t fit. When choosing Father’s Day quotes, look for one that matches your dad’s personality and characteristic traits. If your dad is known for always cracking jokes or making you laugh, choose a funny or humorous Father’s Day quote to make him smile.

Father’s Day quotes aren’t just for biological dads either. If there is a special man who has been a father figure in your life and you want to let him know how much you appreciate him, then check out these quotes. They are perfect for uncles, cousins, friends, grandfathers, and more. The following are some of the best Father’s Day quotes ranging from the inspirational to funny that you can use this holiday.

13 funny dad quotes to use this Father's Day:https://t.co/poX3AOEAOY pic.twitter.com/aAQk9YYiOH — Reader's Digest (@readersdigest) June 18, 2017

New post (Happy Father’s Day 2013 Cards, Vectors, Quotes & Poems) has been published on Happy Father's Day … – https://t.co/6xswwup1bV pic.twitter.com/m3vhTbUyMR — News updates (@newsrepotrs) June 7, 2017

Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing #OTRA dads showing them a healthy life by living it! #quotes #fathersday pic.twitter.com/4NqaeKRiiT — On Track Running (@OTRA_Running) June 18, 2017

Funny Father’s Day ECards Quotes & Messages for 2017 https://t.co/ayv9B4EtgI pic.twitter.com/dHAX6d22m9 — jonas (@2006_jonas) June 18, 2017

Father’s Day Inspirational Quotes

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of songs.” Pam Brown “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” Jim Valvano “A dad is someone who wants to catch you before you fall but instead picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.” Anonymous “I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.”- Sigmund Freud “Fathers are angels sent from heaven.” Anonymous “When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives to his father, both cry.” William Shakespeare “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” Tim Russert “Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.” Wade Boggs “A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us.” Emile Gaboriau

Father’s Day Funny Quotes

“Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place.” Hillary Lytle “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant, I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.” Mark Twain “Father’s Day is important because, besides being the day on which we honor Dad, it’s the one day of the year that Brookstone does any business.” Jimmy Fallon “You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out.” Jerry Seinfeld “Having children is like living in a frat house — nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.” Ray Romano “A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” Anonymous “When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” Dave Attell “Me and my dad used to play tag. He’d drive. Rodney Dangerfield “Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” Jon Stewart “When I was a kid, I said to my father one afternoon, ‘Daddy, will you take me to the zoo?’ He answered, ‘If the zoo wants you, let them come and get you.'” Jerry Lewis

What do you think of these Father’s Day quotes? Do you have any quotes you use to celebrate dad’s special day? Feel free to leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Sirirak Kaewgorn/Shutterstock]