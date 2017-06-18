WWE Rumors: Two Former Champions In TNA Impact Wrestling Debuting This Week On ‘SmackDown Live’

WWE is continuing to raid the roster of TNA Impact Wrestling and they’re having it made quite easy for them when they simply allow their talents to walk away. After months of rumors, it looks as if two former champions in TNA are heading straight to the main roster and starting this week on SmackDown Live. Now, fans are just wondering if WWE is going to pair real-life couple Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis together when they make their debuts.

Yes, it appears as if the next power couple of wrestling is finally going to appear in a ring for Team Blue. For Maria, it would be a long-awaited return to WWE as she was with the company from 2004 until her release in early 2010. Mike Bennett has never had a chance in WWE, but it looks as if he’s about to get it.

PW Insider is reporting that both Bennett and Maria are set to make their debuts this week on SmackDown Live. It looks like it will be a pretty big show on Tuesday night as it will also mark the return of General Manager Daniel Bryan who has been off of WWE television since mid-April.

Oh, and Rusev is set to return on Tuesday night too.

There have been rumors that Maria could return on Sunday night at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view event. Of course, that doesn’t appear to be the most recent rumor, but anything and everything is possible at this point.

Sportskeeda reported that WWE had made an interesting tweet on Friday which said that “six women” were going to make history when they compete in an MITB Ladder Match. The only problem is that there are only five women in that match and not six, but then, that tweet has since been deleted.

Maria is a one-time former TNA Knockouts Champion. Mike is a one-time TNA X Division Champion, but he also previously held the World Tag Team Titles with Matt Taven in Ring of Honor. Needless to say, but WWE is getting two key talents added to their roster this week.

Around the beginning of 2017, Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett parted ways with TNA Impact Wrestling along with a number of other big names. Many of them have already made their way to WWE or NXT and these two former champions are next on the list. Of course, things could change by the time Tuesday night rolls around, but fans can expect to see the real-life “miracle” couple make their WWE debut on this week’s SmackDown Live.

[Featured Image by TNA Impact Wrestling]