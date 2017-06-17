New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Points To In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner

The success of the Galaxy S8 puts the attention of the mobile enthusiasts on the Galaxy Note 8, which, in spite of the whole Note 7 fiasco, has high expectations to meet. The phablet flagship is arriving in a very competitive market with all these alternatives that offer more or less the same experience, not to mention all the good things we’ve been hearing about the iPhone 8, its biggest rival. Will it be able to come through? With the latest leak, it might.

New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Hints Embedded Fingerprint Scanner

A new set of renders made its way to Android Headlines, which described the device in the photos as a Galaxy S8 look-alike save for the dual cameras and the absence of a dedicated fingerprint sensor. The alleged Galaxy Note 8 also has an Infinity Display, meaning that there is no home button.

The Galaxy Note 8 leak suggests that the fingerprint sensor has been embedded in the display, a feature that Samsung wanted to install in the smartphone flagship if not for the lack of time to perfect the technology. The S Pen also looks to be redesigned to have sharper angles than the one that came out with the Note 7.

New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Hints At In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor – Android Headlines https://t.co/4OWw5i7LeB #GalaxyNote8 #Note8 pic.twitter.com/fONy1KriEM — Galaxy Note 8 News (@Note8News) June 17, 2017

Previous Reports Indicate The Opposite

Although the leak is not the first one to hint the in-screen fingerprint scanner on the Note 8, previous reports have already seemingly confirmed that Samsung has decided against introducing the feature on the phablet. A Samsung official confirmed that due to technical limitations and security concerns, the feature has been deemed to be not ready for the market, the Inquisitr reported.

“We made every effort to install a display-integrated fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8, but we decided not to install it on this strategic phone.”

The renders above could be an early concept of the Galaxy Note 8, before the company found it impossible to debut an embedded fingerprint scanner on the phablet. Or they could also be fake and fan-made.

Nonetheless, we won’t know what we’ll get with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 until it’s officially unveiled. Reports have stated a launch date as early as August, but there are some rumors pointing to an IFA 2017 reveal as well, which kicks off on September 1 and lasts until September 6.

[Featured Image by C Flanigan/Getty Images]