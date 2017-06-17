Chicago Bears Believe They Can Be A Good Team After Strong Minicamp

Expectations are low for the Chicago Bears, but they have a few reasons to be optimistic. Can some good vibes from the Bears’ minicamp carry over to training camp and the regular season?

There were some huge question marks surrounding the Chicago Bears when they began minicamp. Among those inquiries included how would the Bears’ group of quarterbacks look and how the rest of the offense gel. Also, would the Bears’ defense appear improved with a few short-term fixes thrown in?

Although it was just minicamp, the Bears left with a good impression.

Chicago Bears’ players had a strong showing during their minicamp. Because of it, they were able to get the final day of minicamp shortened (courtesy of Chicago Bears’ team website) by head coach John Fox. Fox praised the effort his Bears’ team showed at minicamp.

“I think just that we’re improving. Guys are playing faster. They’re executing better. Individual assignments. This is the ultimate team game, 11 guys doing it right and doing it together. That’s really the key in all three phases, in offense, defense and special teams. So we’ve got some young guys we played with last year who are another year better and more comfortable with what we’re doing. So we’ll plug in some new guys as well this year, with the draft class. And I’ve been impressed really with all those areas this offseason.”

Mixing in new players to blend in with the incumbent players will be difficult in the beginning. How cohesive each unit becomes determine how good the Chicago Bears can be.

The Chicago Bears’ defense is expected to be one of the best in football despite a suspect secondary. If the secondary can eliminate mistakes and force turnovers with some regularity the Bears’ defense could be a top five NFL unit.

There is a combination of draft picks, young veterans, and players on one-year deals which will fuel the Bears’ defense. The front-seven is led by linebackers Danny Trevathan, Jerrell Freeman, and Willie Young. Young is perhaps the most underrated of the trio, as the player who gets to the opposing team’s quarterback with frequency.

Willie Young must stand firm and continue his strong play as Trevathan recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. Trevathan suffered the injury (courtesy of ESPN) in November and will likely miss most of the training camp. During Trevathan’s absence, Willie Young stepped up. Once Trevathan returns to the Chicago Bears’ front-seven, Young will have even more freedom on the edge.

As for the Bears’ secondary, they will be judged based on the play of their recent signings. If Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper can come close to reaching their potential, the Bears will be tough to score on. In Amukamara’s case, he is on a prove-it deal. If he proves that he can locate the football, he will save his career.

Tebow package = Trubisky package?@ChicagoBears coach John Fox has experience with similar QB situations: https://t.co/ro9kIdEsYj pic.twitter.com/jiQl5zBcpU — NFL (@NFL) June 15, 2017

Cohesion from the offense will be a major factor for the Chicago Bears this season. What must happen for success to place is for the Bears to allow quarterback Mike Glennon to work through his mistakes. It is better for the Bears now and in the future.

For anyone who thinks that Mike Glennon has to be perfect in order to fend off rookie Mitch Trubisky must pause. Trubisky, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, has not signed his contract yet. He needs all of the time he can get in other to develop. Rushing him out on the football field prematurely would stunt his growth.

The Chicago Bears realize they technically have two quarterbacks to groom. They should want them both to be successful. For starters, it would help the Bears’ front office save face. It would also allow coach John Fox to keep his job.

Because Fox’s job might be on the line, it may inspire the Chicago Bears to play hard for him. More on the Bears’ offense soon.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images]