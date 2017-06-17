Roman Reigns To Challenge Brock Lesnar At ‘SummerSlam’?

On this past Monday’s Raw, we learned that Roman Reigns will make a big announcement regarding SummerSlam on this coming Monday’s show. Shortly thereafter, the speculation began. Will it be John Cena? Will it be Braun Strowman? Will it be Brock Lesnar? All are possibilities.

In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that, from what he’s heard, Reigns’ SummerSlam opponent will not be John Cena. So, that leaves two options: Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

Meltzer reported earlier this year that the main event for next year’s WrestleMania is already set, and it’ll be Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, and because of that, most have ruled out the possibility of the two facing each other later this summer. But, also according to Meltzer, there’s at least a chance that WWE has changed their plans, and that they’ll book Lesnar vs. Reigns at SummerSlam.

Earlier this week, Reigns tweeted out that some fans will not like his big SummerSlam announcement, which has led to even more speculation regarding the it. Of course, the one thing that WWE fans would dislike the most is if Reigns was given another shot at the world title. So, he could very well challenge the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match.

Not everyone is going to like what I say, but you don't want to miss it.

My Yard. My Rules. #Raw #BornToReign pic.twitter.com/r3T1h5Ofpq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 15, 2017

Originally, Lesnar was booked to wrestle someone else at SummerSlam, although we don’t know who his original opponent was. We do know that The Beast was supposed to wrestle Braun Strowman at next month’s Great Balls of Fire show, but the match was cancelled due to Strowman suffering an elbow injury which required surgery. Rumor has it that the ex-Wyatt Family member has been cleared to return to the ring, which has some convinced that he’s going to make a surprise return on Monday night, and attack Reigns right before he’s about to make his big announcement, thus leading to Reigns vs. Strowman at SummerSlam.

It’s hard to believe that Reigns will challenge anyone other than Lesnar, Cena, or Strowman. As of right now, Strowman and Lesnar are the two most likely opponents for Reigns this August, and if Strowman isn’t actually ready to return to action, then Reigns’ opponent will likely be Brock Lesnar, which might indicate that the plans for next year’s WrestleMania have been changed.

