Rumor: Former WWE Star Will Be Added To The Women’s ‘Money In The Bank’ Match

WWE is continuing to make history with their female stars, as five of SmackDown’s top women will compete in the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday night. The participants include Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Carmella, who as of right now, is listed as the favorite to win the match. But, according to Cageside Seats, there’s a strong chance that a former female star will be added to the match on Sunday night.

According to the site, ex-WWE star Maria Kanellis will return to the company after spending several years working for Ring of Honor and TNA/Impact Wrestling. We know that WWE has been interested in bring her back to the company for quite some time. They’re also interested in bringing in Maria’s husband Mike Bennett.

PW Insider has echoed the Cageside Seats report, saying that both Kanellis and Bennett are expected to appear on WWE television at some point in the near-future, however, the report didn’t give a specific date, unlike the report from Cageside Seats.

If Kanellis does return at Money in the Bank, it’ll be her first appearance with WWE since her departure in 2010. Also, don’t be surprised if she ends up winning the briefcase, as WWE will likely want to bring her in with a bang, and winning the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank match will certainly get her a ton of attention.

The two feuds that have been brought up the most for Kanellis and Bennett have been Lana and Rusev, and Carmella and James Ellsworth. Both are possible, with the feud with Ellsworth and Carmella being the more likely of the two, especially if Maria is going to be a part of the Money in the Bank match on Sunday.

PW Insider also noted that there were plans to start Bennett and Kanellis on television a month ago, however, those plans were pushed back. The couple began working together in Ring of Honor in 2010, and they eventually moved on to Impact Wrestling. They parted ways with Impact earlier this year, and have been waiting to start on WWE television ever since.

