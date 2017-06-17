Watch Andre Ward Vs. Sergey Kovalev Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video For Saturday’s Rematch

Boxing fans can watch the Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev match live online and see who comes out ahead in the most anticipated rematch of the year.

The two first met last November, with Ward winning a razor-thin 114-113 decision over Kovalev to remain unbeaten. For both fighters, Saturday’s rematch is a chance to move beyond that controversial match, with Kovalev believing he was robbed of a victory and Ward believing he didn’t get enough credit for the win.

The main event on Saturday is slated to start at 9 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT) on HBO PPV, with Ward and Kovalev likely squaring off close to 12 a.m. ET.

As CBS Sports noted, it is expected to be a very close bout again but Ward can again seize the advantage if he dictates the style of the fight.

“Ward won’t be the bigger fighter against Kovalev, but he’s both strong enough and intelligent enough to know that slowing down the pace of the fight — especially if things get hairy — and tying Kovalev up after landing a single punch is a default option he can lean on. It’s a strategy that did wonders for Wladimir Klitschko over the second half of his career and needs the right referee to enable.”

Those who watch the Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev boxing match live online could see a more definitive conclusion to the saga. Ward said in pre-fight interviews that he hopes to score a more conclusive win this time around and put to bed any lingering doubts about who is the better fighter.

“You got to look at the other side of the coin, there’s a lot of people that thought I won the fight and he got what he asked for [a rematch]. After this, we don’t want to hear any excuses,” Ward said (via ESPN).

“We don’t want to hear about anything. We’re going to shut the door on this and, like I said, take all doubt and all questions off the table.”

Fans who want to watch the Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev fight live online will have a few options to catch the action. Viewers will be able to find streaming video at Sky Sports, and the undercard can be seen for free at HBO Boxing YouTube.

