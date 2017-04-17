Leaked Samsung Galaxy S8+ Prototype Teases Possible Note 8 Design With Dual-Cameras, Better Fingerprint Sensor

Samsung has already revealed its first two flagships this 2017 with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Despite this, however, mobile enthusiasts are still anticipating the release of the South Korean tech giant’s larger, more powerful flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 8. If recently-leaked images are any indication, it appears that Samsung is already closing in on the final design of the upcoming premium-grade device.

Recently, Russian tech blogger Eldar Murtazin posted a couple of images that appeared to show a Galaxy S8+ prototype, according to a report from The Verge. Unlike the Galaxy S8+ production model that was unveiled to the market, however, the S8+ images showed a completely redesigned back panel for the massive smartphone, complete with a vertical dual-camera lens placed right above a heart rate sensor and flash. According to Murtazin, the image depicted one of the early prototypes of the Galaxy S8+, which was ultimately scrapped after Samsung encountered some issues with the mass-production of the device.

Таким был S8+, таким стал Note 8 pic.twitter.com/Q1Fk8tfMpt — Eldar Murtazin (@eldarmurtazin) April 16, 2017

One thing that was notably missing from the leaked images of the supposed Galaxy S8+ prototype was a fingerprint sensor. The final iteration of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ featured a fingerprint reader that is placed right beside the flagship smartphone’s camera. This awkward placement has so far been criticized by the mobile industry in general, with many stating that the sensor’s placement is the powerful devices’ one big design flaw. After all, critics have said that reaching the fingerprint sensor at the back of the device is downright uncomfortable for users of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Considering that the fingerprint sensor is absent in the leaked Galaxy S8+ image, it appears that Samsung was really looking into the idea of embedding the smartphone’s biometric sensor directly into its display. Rumors of integrated fingerprint reader in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been abounding in the months leading up to the device’s launch, but reported production issues with the embedded sensor are speculated to have forced Samsung to abandon the feature, at least for now.

With this, the Russian tech blogger has stated that the abandoned Galaxy S8+ design would most likely be featured in a future Samsung flagship smartphone, most likely the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, according to a BGR report. Most rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 do agree with this particular idea, as the device is speculated to include features that were shown in the leaked images, such as a dual-camera system and an embedded biometric sensor. If these innovations do make it to the upcoming flagship phablet, Samsung would be able to market the Note 8 as an entirely different device from its 2017 S-series smartphones.

Amazing Samsung Galaxy Note 8 concept design shows what the phablet's return could look like -… https://t.co/yNNUpfIjU3 #GalaxyNote8 #Note8 pic.twitter.com/XrXCnqNsvx — Galaxy Note 8 News (@Note8News) April 13, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 is arguably one of the most important smartphones that the South Korean tech giant would ever release. Fresh off the fallout of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, the esteemed phablet brand is in great need of a formidable device that would rebuild its damaged reputation. With this in mind, there is very little doubt that Samsung would be sparing no expense when it comes to the specs and features of the Galaxy Note 8.

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are abounding, and while none have been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant, speculations are high that the upcoming flagship phablet would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a dual-camera system, an embedded fingerprint sensor and last but definitely not least, a 6.4-inch 4K Super AMOLED display. Improvements in the S-Pen, the Note series’ iconic stylus, are also expected, including a unique speaker system and a number of added functionalities.

The release date for the Galaxy Note 8 has not been revealed by the tech giant as of date, though speculations are high that the upcoming flagship device would see a reveal sometime around August 2017. Pricing for the Note 8 remains unknown, though rumors are high that the enterprise-grade phablet would command a premium price.

[Featured Image by Lee Jin-man/AP Images]