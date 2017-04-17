WWE News: Former Ring Announcer Calls Triple H ‘Most Insecure’ Person He Ever Met

Triple H is known to fans by many names and accolades but to some, his success has not changed his real-life personality.

The “King of Kings” has been called out for holding back talent, putting himself above other performers in the company, and utilizing his position as the son-in-law of the WWE chairman to his advantage. But those perceptions stretch to Triple H and how he once viewed the WWE talent roster, according to former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts.

In a new interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Roberts brought up Triple H’s buildup to his Wrestlemania 27 match with The Undertaker. Roberts mentioned how his comments put down everybody on the roster who wasn’t him or The Deadman.

“There are a couple of things that come to mind that I write about in the book,” Roberts told the show while promoting his new book, Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass Through My WWE Journey. “When he was going to be wrestling The Undertaker at WrestleMania he basically said he went into the locker room and he looked around and there was nobody for him and nobody at his level besides The Undertaker.”

“So here is a guy in charge of building talent saying that no talent is up to his level and that is why he got to fight the Undertaker at WrestleMania again.”

Roberts then brought up a separate incident in 2011 where a WWE storyline called for the entire roster to walk out. RAW opened up with an empty arena and Triple H opening the show.

“At the same time when they did that storyline with the roster walking out on the company and he basically came in the ring and said how everybody is outside but he could have a better match with a broomstick than most of the guys anyway,” Roberts said.

“He’s always doing whatever it takes to make himself look like Superman and to put everybody else down.”

Roberts’ recollection of that October 10, 2011, segment on RAW is fairly accurate. Triple H addressed the entire roster that walked out and stood outside in the parking lot staging a protest. He proceeded to put down everybody and questioned their abilities compared to his own.

“I don’t care if I’ve got to take off this suit, strip down to my tidy whities, get a broomstick in this ring, [and] I’ll wrestle a broomstick for two hours,” Triple H screamed as he took off his blue blazer and loosened his red tie. “Hell, I’ve wrestled a lot of the guys in that parking lot…the broomstick will give me a better match than most of them.”

The segment also included John Cena, CM Punk, and Sheamus, and eventually resulted in a one-on-one match between Cena and Sheamus before the roster “came back to work.” However, that one segment, in Roberts’ estimation, is a microcosm of how “The Game” uses his position to hold down other workers.

Roberts continued his honest assessment of the “Cerebral Assassin” by putting down his personality and apparent insecurity.

“He’s probably the most insecure person I’ve ever met,” he said. “Constantly needs people around him telling him how great his ideas are and laughing at his jokes and he buries talent.”

This is not the first or last time Triple H will be accused of holding talent back, but when it comes from somebody

[Featured Image by WWE]