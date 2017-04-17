Google Nexus 6P Boot-Loops, Shut-Downs Bring Class-Action Lawsuit After Consumer Complaints

Google and Huawei have found themselves in hot water as a result of a potential class-action lawsuit over the Nexus 6P’s apparent hardware and software issues. The powerful handset’s problems, which the cause handsets to prematurely shut down despite having ample battery life, has managed to get many users aggravated, with many stating that their once-working devices have become practically unusable because of the issue.

The Google Nexus 6P was the last flagship smartphone released by the search giant under the budger-friendly, bang-for-your-buck Nexus brand. Critically and commercially successful, the Nexus 6P impressed consumers and critics alike for its powerful specs, premium build quality, and most notably, its stock Android experience. The Nexus line stands as one of Google’s most successful smartphone series, with many mobile enthusiasts comparing it favorably against the tech giant’s current flagships, the high-priced Pixel and Pixel XL.

Unfortunately, numerous users have complained that their Nexus 6P devices have been behaving erratically after updating to Android 7.0 Nougat. According to a report posted in the XDA Developers Blog, a notable issue has begun emerging among Nexus 6P smartphones, with the devices shutting down without warning despite still having around 10-60 percent battery life.

Initially, it was suspected that the Android 7.0 update caused the shutdown issue, and some users simply responded by flashing their devices back to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Despite this, however, the affected Nexus 6P devices continued behaving erratically, with some units even boot-looping, causing the smartphones to become nigh-unusable. Disgruntled Nexus 6P users have stated that once the device starts boot-looping, there was already no way to use the device.

According to a potential class-action lawsuit from Chimicles & Tikellis LLP, users who attempted to reach out to Huawei, the actual manufacturer of the device, were unceremoniously directed back to Google. The law firm stated that Nexus 6P owners who attempted to have Huawei address the issue were told that the device’s problems were caused by software. Considering that the affected devices have continued having their issues even after a software downgrade, however, the law firm stated that faulty hardware must be causing the problem, according to a Hot Hardware report.

“Although Google has assigned the issue in its tracker, the problem has been given low priority and there is no indication of an incoming fix. Reports indicate that consumers who have attempted to receive warranty service from Huawei — the phone manufacturer — have been turned away, with Huawei telling them the problem is not the phone or the battery, but instead it is a problem with Google’s software.”

While the cause of the Nexus 6P boot-looping issue could not be verified as of date, affected users are currently demanding answers from either Google or Huawei. After all, the issue, which has already been filed in Google’s issue tracker, currently has a Low Priority tag with “no indication of an incoming fix.” Thus, at least from the surface, it appears that Google and Huawei are attempting to simply brush the ongoing issue under the rug.

Overall, the potential class action lawsuit against Google and Huawei has polarized users of the Nexus 6P. Some have lauded the investigation for forcing the search giant and the smartphone manufacturer to take responsibility, while others have stated that the lawsuit, even if it does happen, would most likely not have any advantages to affected consumers. Considering that LG is currently facing a similar class-action lawsuit over a similar issue in its G4, G5, Nexus 5X, V10 and V20 smartphones, however, there is a pretty fair chance that legal action against Huawei and Google might very well become a reality soon.

