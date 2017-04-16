WWE News: Real Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Move to ‘SmackDown’ Revealed

There was a great deal speculation about Roman Reigns potentially heading to SmackDown Live during last week’s “Superstar Shakeup,” but WWE officials kept “The Big Dog” on Raw for a specific reason. The WWE Universe is extremely unhappy with Roman Reigns after he defeated The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33, which is expected to be the last match of The Deadman’s career. Since then, he has declared WWE to be “his yard.” Despite the response from the audience, his position in WWE has never been stronger as the top guy.

However, the WWE Universe speculated about WWE officials moving Roman Reigns to SmackDown during the “Superstar Shakeup” last week. Ultimately, he will be staying on Raw for the foreseeable future. Much of the reasoning is WWE officials want to have their top guy on the flagship show of the company. That makes sense, but it’s not the only reason why WWE officials decided against sending him to SmackDown Live.

During last week’s Raw, a harmless backstage interview turned serious after Braun Strowman finally got his hands on Roman Reigns and destroyed him. For the first time in his WWE career, Roman was taken out of the arena in an ambulance. His second ambulance to be more accurate. With his attack, it’s clear the rivalry between Strowman and Reigns will continue, but that’s only the beginning of why Reigns is staying on Raw.

Apparently, WWE official considered sending Roman Reigns to SmackDown until almost the last minute of the “Superstar Shakeup.” The reason why they didn’t pull the trigger was their plans for Reigns over the rest of the year and heading into Wrestlemania 34 are essentially written in stone. WWE is said to be locked into continuing the rivalry between Strowman and Reigns for the next few months heading into the summer.

Afterward, Roman Reigns will be involved in a huge match at WWE Summerslam. No matter what happens over the rest of the year, the rematch between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will headline Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans. Reigns is expected to defeat The Beast to become the WWE Universal Champion for the first time in his WWE career. Plans can always change, but that seems to be what WWE officials want to see.

The logic was that if WWE officials made the decision to move Roman to SmackDown, then AJ Styles would have been moved to Raw as well. Not only that, but Strowman and Lesnar would have needed to follow him to Tuesday nights if WWE officials want to keep their creative plans going forward. Obviously, those moves would have created a huge balancing issue for both rosters, so WWE officials kept Roman Reigns on Raw.

WWE is claiming that Roman Reigns has a “separated shoulder” and other injuries after the attack on Raw by Braun Strowman last week. The Big Dog made appearances during WWE live events over the last week, but he’s expected to miss at least the next couple episodes of Raw heading into WWE Payback. Plans could change, but the expectation is Strowman vs. Reigns will be on the card for the PPV in a few short weeks.

The WWE Universe is calling for the company to “fire” Braun Strowman as a result of the brutal attack on Reigns last week. Obviously, the attack created a good amount of heel heat against Strowman. That’s a good thing as their rivalry continues. However, WWE fans have created another petition to “fire” Reigns too. For better or worse, Roman Reigns will remain on Raw, and he’s going to have an uphill battle with WWE fans.

