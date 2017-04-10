WWE Latest News: The Undertaker Makes First Comment Since Retirement, Will He Be Back In ‘Survivor Series’?

WWE fans are still not over this fact that The Undertaker has officially retired from the wrestling federation. During WrestleMania 33, fans of The Undertaker witnessed how the legend lost the fight with Roman Reigns, and how he laid down his jacket, gloves, and hat in the ring before walking away from it. However, there are still few who are hoping and betting that there is more fight in Taker, and he will back in the ring for few more fights in 2018 and may appear at Survivor Series 2017.

I did what I had to at #WrestleMania but it doesn't change the fact Deadman held the yard down for years.

For that..#ThankYouTaker #Respect — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 3, 2017

It was not for the first time when The Undertaker left the ring after a fight that made many believe that the legend is soon going to announce his retirement. However, the fact that he left his iconic coat and hat in the middle of the ring at the event he ruled throughout his career proved that the legend is done wrestling and would like to stay away from the ring.

It has been more than a week since the fans encountered the emotional farewell of The Undertaker and many fans were eagerly waiting to get an official comment from Taker. The retired wrestler did make a comment, but it is not about his fight with Roman Reigns that put a stop on his career, or about his future plans now as he has announced his retirement.

In the first official statement, The Undertaker talked about the influence of country music legend George Strait on his life.

George Strait himself took to Twitter to share with the WWE fans that his song, “Troubadour” has influenced Undertaker’s life as a fighter.

“If you look at his whole catalog of albums and songs, there’s a song for anything that you may be going through in your life. For me…right now for where I’m at in my career and my life…’Troubadour.’ It hits me, and it hits me hard. I get chills everytime I hear it.”

It can be totally understandable that fans of The Undertaker are expecting something more from him at this stage, but it looks like, after three long decades of fights, the legend himself wants to take a break from talking about WWE or his future with the federation.

Meanwhile, there are many fans who are betting against The Undertaker’s retirement and still think that the 52-year-old Lord of Darkness will make an appearance in the years to come.

The assumption is that The Undertaker retirement came out all of a sudden because he was calling it a day so he could undergo full hip surgery. However, former WWE writer Bruce Prichard does not think that The Punisher’s career is over.

While talking on Something to Wrestle’s podcast, Bruce Prichard stated that there will come a time in future when WWE fans will see The Undertaker back in the ring.

“The Undertaker and that character will live on forever and I think that he could still go out and have a match. It may not be what it was 25 years ago, but by God, he’ll go out and the people will be behind him just as much as they were.”

On the other hand, the online betting website, which features odds of sports and American politics, updated their novelty betting odds. At Paddy Powers, odds of The Undertaker’s return and becoming the Royal Rumble 2018 winner are 20 to 1.

Honoured to watch you walk down the aisle 1 last time. Thank you for making our childhood awesome. One in a million. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/guWjv3QJbA — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) April 3, 2017

It is still not officially confirmed whether The Undertaker will be back in the ring, but if the recent odds are to be believed then there are many fans of Taker who just does not wish to let him go. Do you think that after a successful three decades, The Undertaker will be back in the ring to have the last fight in the Survivor Series 2017, or in some other fight in 2018? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]