Problems Plague S6, S7 After Android 7.0 Nougat Update: Should You Update Or Wait?

The Android 7.0 Nougat update is still slowly rolling out to various Android devices amidst various problems—should you really update right now?

As technology continues to progress, more and more problems and bugs seem to develop and transform with it. And with the various exciting new features in Android’s newest OS update, 7.0 Nougat, are various problems and bugs, as well. If your Samsung S6 or S7 phone is finally ready to download 7.0 Nougat, read on first before you decide to update your OS.

As early as last year, the newest Android 7.0 Nougat became available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Earlier this year, Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge owners also started to receive the OS update. Android 7.0 Nougat is quite the nifty and beautiful OS, to be honest, which includes the following features as mentioned on the official Android 7.0 Nougat landing page:

Over 1500 emoji including 72 new ones

Multi Locale language settings

Multi-window view

Vulkan™ API is a game changer with high-performance 3D graphics. On supported devices, see apps leap to life with sharper graphics and eye-candy effects

Doze now helps save battery power even when you’re on the move. So your device will still go into low power usage while you carry it in your pocket or purse.

Rearrange your Quick Setting tiles so you can get to what you want faster

See what’s new at a glance with bundled notifications from apps. Simply tap to expand and view more info without having to open the app.

Mini conversations within your notifications let you reply on the fly – without opening any app

Limit how much data your device uses with Data Saver

Change the text size and icon size

Silence future alerts from an app in the notification itself

On select new devices, software updates download in the background, so you won’t have to wait while your device syncs with the latest security tools

By encrypting at the file level, Android can better isolate and protect files for individual users on your device.

Starting your device is faster and apps run securely even before you enter your password

Naturally, with the Android 7.0 Nougat already sounding this amazing, a lot of Samsung Galaxy S7 and S6 owners downloaded the update as soon as it was available for their phones. However, a sizeable number of Samsung S7 and S6 users started to turn to Android and Samsung help desks as soon as problems started to pop up upon update.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

One of the earliest phones to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update were Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices—and they were the first ones to get plagued by the various issues, as well. Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users turned to various forums as XDA Developers, Samsung Community, and Android Central to consult their 7.0 Nougat woes and here are some issues you’d want to be wary of before you decide to update.

A lot of S7 users who updated to 7.0 Nougat are experiencing immense LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity issues. Some couldn’t load and download themes with their LTE connection, some needed to forget and reconnect to network, but some people couldn’t connect to any Wi-Fi connection altogether.

Another issue faced by a number of S7 users who are already on the new OS is the abnormal battery drain, with some users reporting that the new OS is draining their battery twice as fast. Some S7 users are even resorting to phone wipes, reboots, and downgrades to solve the issue.

@SamsungMobileUS.. Galaxy s7 Edge.. Nougat update drains battery life twice as earlier. Please look into this.???? — pranay raj (@pranayraj09) February 27, 2017

While the new UI and features were a welcome change to some, other S7 users who have finally started adapting to their phones found themselves lost after the huge overhaul. Some S7 users are fumbling around the overhauled keyboard, with text shortcuts gone entirely, and some are even installing third-party keyboard apps to optimize their texting speeds.

Other S7 users who have upgraded their phones to the Nougat OS are also reporting various problems with their speakers, camera, fingerprint sensors, and WhatsApp.

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

Android 7.0 Nougat has just started to roll out to S6 and S6 Edge users last month but a lot of the same problems as the S7 users are already leaking all over the internet, Gotta Be Mobile reports.

@SamsungHelpUK Galaxy S6 forced Nougat download and update on me. Recharged battery next time and now phone totally dead. Seen this before? — simonsanders (@simonsanders) March 27, 2017

@SamsungHelpUK @SamsungUK Hi my Galaxy S6 just updated to Nougat and the battery is dying twice as fast. From 9am (80%) – 10:10am (15%) —.sebastian???? (@Shabbzy_) March 15, 2017

Just like how S7 users are experiencing problems with their Samsung Pay, S6 users couldn’t complete the software after the Nougat update, too.

Others are also complaining about their Wi-Fi connectivity and how their S6 devices tend to disconnect after a few seconds. Some couldn’t access their LTE after the update.

Since i have #android #nougat on my s6 my lte+ /4g dont works anymore anyone have idea how to fix? — dani (@danielk1982) March 30, 2017

The patch to the newest Android 7.0 Nougat, which is Android 7.1.2 Nougat should fix all these problems that various Samsung Galaxy S7 and S6 devices are experiencing. However, the patch is only still available on beta for Google Nexus and Pixel smartphones, Gizbotreports.

For now, those who are still experiencing immense and crippling problems on their Samsung devices (despite feeble attempts by Samsung Help desks to create a workaround solution) after the 7.0 Nougat update are advised to downgrade back to Marshmallow until a fix becomes available.

[Featured image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung]