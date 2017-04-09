Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream Free: Start time, Preview Of NL West Showdown

Last season’s National League West champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies in a Major League Baseball game that will live stream for free on Sunday, after host Colorado took the first two games of the three-game set — including a shocking Saturday night three-home run drubbing of three-time Cy Young Award winning Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw surrendered back-to-back home runs for the first time in his 10-year career, when Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra reached him in the sixth inning — after Nolan Arrenado had taken the future Hall of Fame lefty deep in the first inning as Colorado chased Kershaw from the game and rolled on to a 4-2 victory.

On Sunday, the Dodgers send 28 year-old right-hander Kenta Maeda to the mound in an attempt to shut down the Rockies’ longball attack and head off a three-game blanking before the Dodgers move on to Chicago on Monday where they must face the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

To find out how to watch a free and legal live stream of the Dodgers vs. Rockies game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at 50,000-seat Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, April 9. That start time will be 3:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2:10 p.m. Central and 12:10 p.m. Pacific.

Watch highlights of Saturday’s Rockies victory, including all three home runs off Kershaw — only the third time in his 267 career games that he has allowed three home runs — in the video below.

The Dodgers, who won 91 games last season, are off to a sluggish start in 2017, with a 3-3 record coming into Sunday’s game. But the surprising Rockies have won five of their first six after finishing 16 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West in 2016.

Dodgers starter Maeda takes the mound with an 0-1 record after the San Diego Padres touched him for three runs in five innings on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Maeda posted a respectable 3.48 ERA in 32 starts with a 16-11 record in his first season with the Dodgers last year, after eight seasons with the Hiroshima Carp of Japan Pro Baseball’s Central League.

Looking to stretch the Rockies’ winning streak to four will be 27-year-old sophomore lefty Tyler Anderson, who won his first start despite allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

But the Dodgers’ offensive lineup is already 0-2 against lefty starters so far in the new season, after a mediocre 22-24 record facing southpaws last year.

There are two ways to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Colorado Rockies series finale for free, and legally. Continuing a deal started in 2016, Yahoo! Sports will stream one Major League Baseball game for free every day during the 2017 MLB regular season. Sunday’s complimentary offering will be the Dodgers vs. Rockies showdown, and the game can be viewed via Yahoo! Sports at this link. The Yahoo! Sports app will also stream the MLB game on mobile devices.

As an alternative, use the feed provided by MLB.TV at this link, where the online streaming subscription service of Major League Baseball is offering the Dodgers vs. Rockies matchup as its “Free Game of the Day” on the MLB.TV site as well. That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone without a fee, though signing up for a free MLB website membership is required. The Sunday afternoon Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Colorado Rockies live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.

[Featured Image By Justin Edmonds/Getty Images]