NHL Announces First Round Schedule For The Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday, April 12. Early this morning, the NHL released the first round playoff schedule. With 16 teams competing for one cup, hockey fans can look forward to some exciting and hard hitting games.

On the Eastern Conference side, the teams competing are the Montreal Canadians and the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators against the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On the Western Conference side, fans can look forward to these matchups. The Anaheim Ducks against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers versus San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators, and the Minnesota Wild against the St. Louis Blues. All teams will play in a best of seven game series.

It’s a bit of an unusual playoff race this year. The Detroit Redwings, who have made the playoffs for the past 25 seasons, were eliminated on March 28 after a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Their 25-year streak was the third-longest in the NHL, falling behind the Boston Bruins with a streak of 29 and the Chicago Blackhawks with 28.

Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins won it all. As the Eastern Conference champs, the Penguins played against the Western Conference champions, the San Jose Sharks. Pittsburgh beat San Jose in six games, making them the 2016 Stanley Cup Champions. This was the fourth time that the Pens won the cup.

Here is when you can get your playoff hockey fix.

Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Rangers @ Canadiens

Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Bruins @ Senators

Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Penguins

Wednesday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.: Blues @ Wild

Wednesday, April 12, 10 p.m.: Sharks @ Oilers

Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m.: Maple Leafs @ Capitals

Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m.: Predators @ Blackhawks

Thursday, April 13, 10:30 p.m.: Flames @ Ducks

Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Rangers @ Canadiens

Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Penguins

Friday, April 14, 8 p.m.: Blues @ Wild

Friday, April 14, 10:30 p.m.: Sharks @ Oilers

Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m.: Bruins @ Senators

Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Maple Leafs @ Capitals

Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m.: Predators @ Blackhawks

Saturday, April 15, 10:30 p.m.: Flames @ Ducks

Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m.: Wild @ Blues

Sunday, April 16, 6 p.m.: Penguins @ Blue Jackets

Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m.: Canadiens @ Rangers

Sunday, April 16, 10 p.m.: Oilers @ Sharks

Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.: Senators @ Bruins

Monday, April 17, 7p.m.: Capitals @ Maple Leafs

Monday, April 17, 9:30 p.m.: Blackhawks @ Predators

Monday, April 17, 10 p.m.: Ducks @ Flames

Tuesday, April 18, 7.p.m: Canadiens @ Rangers

Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.: Penguins @ Blue Jackets

Tuesday, April 18, 10.pm.: Oilers @ Sharks

Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m.: Capitals @ Maple Leafs

Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.: Senators @ Bruins

Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 p.m.: Wild @ Blues

Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m.: Ducks @ Flames

Thursday, April 20, TBD: Rangers @ Canadiens (if necessary)

Thursday, April 20, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Penguins (if necessary)

Thursday, April 20, TBD: Blackhawks @ Predators (if necessary)

Thursday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Oilers (if necessary)

Friday, April 21, TBD: Bruins @ Senators (if necessary)

Friday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Capitals (if necessary)

Friday, April 21, TBD: Flames @ Ducks (if necessary)

Saturday, April 22, TBD: Canadiens @ Rangers (if necessary)

Saturday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Blackhawks (if necessary)

Saturday, April 22, TBD: Blues @ Wild (if necessary)

Saturday, April 22, TBD: Oilers @ Sharks (if necessary)

Sunday, April 23, TBD: Senators @ Bruins (if necessary)

Sunday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Maple Leafs (if necessary)

Sunday, April 23, TBD: Penguins @ Blue Jackets (if necessary)

Sunday, April 23, TBD: Ducks @ Flames (if necessary)

Monday, April 24, TBD: Rangers @ Canadiens (if necessary)

Monday, April 24, TBD: Blackhawks @ Predators (if necessary)

Monday, April 24, TBD: Wild @ Blues (if necessary)

Monday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Oilers (if necessary)

Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Capitals (if necessary)

Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Penguins (if necessary)

Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Flames @ Ducks (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Bruins @ Senators (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Predators @ Blackhawks (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Blues @ Wild (if necessary)

[Featured Image by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images]