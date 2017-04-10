NHL Announces First Round Schedule For The Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday, April 12. Early this morning, the NHL released the first round playoff schedule. With 16 teams competing for one cup, hockey fans can look forward to some exciting and hard hitting games.
On the Eastern Conference side, the teams competing are the Montreal Canadians and the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators against the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
On the Western Conference side, fans can look forward to these matchups. The Anaheim Ducks against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers versus San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators, and the Minnesota Wild against the St. Louis Blues. All teams will play in a best of seven game series.
It’s a bit of an unusual playoff race this year. The Detroit Redwings, who have made the playoffs for the past 25 seasons, were eliminated on March 28 after a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Their 25-year streak was the third-longest in the NHL, falling behind the Boston Bruins with a streak of 29 and the Chicago Blackhawks with 28.
Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins won it all. As the Eastern Conference champs, the Penguins played against the Western Conference champions, the San Jose Sharks. Pittsburgh beat San Jose in six games, making them the 2016 Stanley Cup Champions. This was the fourth time that the Pens won the cup.
Here is when you can get your playoff hockey fix.
- Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Rangers @ Canadiens
- Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Bruins @ Senators
- Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Penguins
- Wednesday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.: Blues @ Wild
- Wednesday, April 12, 10 p.m.: Sharks @ Oilers
- Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m.: Maple Leafs @ Capitals
- Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m.: Predators @ Blackhawks
- Thursday, April 13, 10:30 p.m.: Flames @ Ducks
- Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Rangers @ Canadiens
- Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Penguins
- Friday, April 14, 8 p.m.: Blues @ Wild
- Friday, April 14, 10:30 p.m.: Sharks @ Oilers
- Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m.: Bruins @ Senators
- Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Maple Leafs @ Capitals
- Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m.: Predators @ Blackhawks
- Saturday, April 15, 10:30 p.m.: Flames @ Ducks
- Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m.: Wild @ Blues
- Sunday, April 16, 6 p.m.: Penguins @ Blue Jackets
- Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m.: Canadiens @ Rangers
- Sunday, April 16, 10 p.m.: Oilers @ Sharks
- Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.: Senators @ Bruins
- Monday, April 17, 7p.m.: Capitals @ Maple Leafs
- Monday, April 17, 9:30 p.m.: Blackhawks @ Predators
- Monday, April 17, 10 p.m.: Ducks @ Flames
- Tuesday, April 18, 7.p.m: Canadiens @ Rangers
- Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.: Penguins @ Blue Jackets
- Tuesday, April 18, 10.pm.: Oilers @ Sharks
- Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m.: Capitals @ Maple Leafs
- Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.: Senators @ Bruins
- Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 p.m.: Wild @ Blues
- Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m.: Ducks @ Flames
- Thursday, April 20, TBD: Rangers @ Canadiens (if necessary)
- Thursday, April 20, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Penguins (if necessary)
- Thursday, April 20, TBD: Blackhawks @ Predators (if necessary)
- Thursday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Oilers (if necessary)
- Friday, April 21, TBD: Bruins @ Senators (if necessary)
- Friday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Capitals (if necessary)
- Friday, April 21, TBD: Flames @ Ducks (if necessary)
- Saturday, April 22, TBD: Canadiens @ Rangers (if necessary)
- Saturday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Blackhawks (if necessary)
- Saturday, April 22, TBD: Blues @ Wild (if necessary)
- Saturday, April 22, TBD: Oilers @ Sharks (if necessary)
- Sunday, April 23, TBD: Senators @ Bruins (if necessary)
- Sunday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Maple Leafs (if necessary)
- Sunday, April 23, TBD: Penguins @ Blue Jackets (if necessary)
- Sunday, April 23, TBD: Ducks @ Flames (if necessary)
- Monday, April 24, TBD: Rangers @ Canadiens (if necessary)
- Monday, April 24, TBD: Blackhawks @ Predators (if necessary)
- Monday, April 24, TBD: Wild @ Blues (if necessary)
- Monday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Oilers (if necessary)
- Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Capitals (if necessary)
- Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Penguins (if necessary)
- Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Flames @ Ducks (if necessary)
- Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Bruins @ Senators (if necessary)
- Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Predators @ Blackhawks (if necessary)
- Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Blues @ Wild (if necessary)
