WWE Rumors: Two Legends No Longer Working With WWE, Another Pulled From Podcasts Due To Backstage Heat

In the past week, WWE has seen the return of the Hardy Boyz and a number of NXT stars debut on the main roster, but all of the news regarding superstars isn’t exciting. At the end of WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker laid his gear down in the ring and appeared to retire from professional wrestling. Now, there are three other legends who will be seen a lot less on WWE television and a few may not be seen ever again.

While they aren’t always seen on WWE television a lot once their time in the ring is done, legends often appear for a number of different reasons. They may do a podcast or become a manager or even a General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but it doesn’t last forever and that is why “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and Ric Flair’s time may soon be done.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, by way of PW Mania, Mick Foley is no longer an employee of WWE.

Yes, Foley was “fired” a few weeks ago as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but that was all part of a storyline that actually had a bit of truth to it. It appears as if Foley was never under contract with WWE and the backstage joke was that his on-screen firing was a real-life firing because he’s not being paid any longer by the company.

Foley was written off of WWE television due to needing a hip surgery which is currently scheduled for April 19. He wasn’t even going to attend events in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 weekend, but he was convinced to show up by Stephanie McMahon.

PW Mania is also reporting that Steve Austin‘s contract with WWE has also expired and that means Stone Cold may no longer be doing anything with the company. He was working with WWE to produce podcasts for the WWE Network, but there has been no word on if a new deal will be offered to him.

These two huge names aren’t the only WWE legends who will be absent from television as “The Nature Boy” is reportedly drawing a great deal of heat backstage.

PW Mania is reporting that Ric Flair has actually been taken off of doing podcasts and he’s drawing some heat backstage due to recent comments he has made about Finn Balor. Flair had made comments regarding Balor’s size and that it would lead to him never being able to main event a WrestleMania.

According to Wrestling Inc., Flair said that he was not planning on ever doing podcasts again due to the heat he received over the Balor comments. It doesn’t bother him as much, but he does not want to do anything that could jeopardize Charlotte Flair’s standing with WWE.

WWE has not said anything to confirm the status of any of these three legends, but it does appear as if they will be seen a lot less now. Austin and Foley may not be shown on WWE television for a long time and Flair may be around now and again, but it likely won’t be much.

The wrestling world is changing and a new generation is becoming the focus while the legends are starting to fade.

Wrestling is always about the veterans having their careers and fans wondering who the next big star is going to be in the ring. As brand new names emerge and stars from NXT make their WWE main roster debuts, the next generation will take over and become the icons, but it is always hard to see the legends go. If we have truly seen the last of Mick Foley, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Ric Flair, it is a sad day in wrestling.

