WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Wanted John Cena Instead Of Roman Reigns To Be His Final Match

The WWE Universe was not too happy when the Undertaker made his swan song at WrestleMania 33. Fans were not too happy that it was Roman Reigns who got the honor of beating the Undertaker in his final match. However, it seems like it was not only the WWE faithful who thought that Roman Reigns should not have gotten that nod, as rumors abound that the Undertaker had someone else in mind for his epic end.

According to Sportskeeda, the Undertaker personally requested the company to have one final dream match with fellow legend, John Cena. However, the head of the company, Vince McMahon, was quick to douse the possibility of Undertaker vs. John Cena. This might cause some outrage amongst fans as the Undertaker was probably robbed of a much more epic finale. However, the boss had a pretty valid reason as to why he had to pit Roman Reigns against the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

According to a tweet by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Vince Mcmahon was thinking of the future with regard to his decision to have Reigns face the Deadman. The tweet stated,”No, just Vince has a different vision for the show and thinking long term picture not short-term.” Fans might recall that Vince Mcmahon is highly fond of Roman Reigns and is positioning him to replace John Cena as the face of the company. But just like the early part of Cena’s ascension to the top, Reign’s rise has been met with mixed reactions. Fans hated the fact that he was the surprise entrant in this year’s

A John Cena match may be good for the fans and Undertaker’s legacy, but it would do nothing for the company moving forward. John Cena is reportedly on his way out of the WWE and would probably just do special appearances. He has already set his sights on Hollywood and is probably looking to replicate the success of his fellow WWE legend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. An epic clash with the Undertaker would have done wonders for his career in movies. But would probably do nothing for the WWE since both the Undertaker and John Cena may not be doing more appearances with them.

However, it remains to be seen how fans will continue to respond towards Roman Reigns. His match with the Undertaker was supposed to give him the ultimate push but left some undesirable effects to his career. The WWE fans were already mixed and “iffy” at Roman Reigns to begin with, and him beating the legendary Undertaker at the main event of WrestleMania 33 further amplified that. This just gives credence to the theory of fans that the WWE has stopped listening to them for quite some time now.

There are rumors that Roman Reigns will start turning heel after all of this. But from the looks of it, the WWE is not going to go this way. But to be honest, Reign’s post-Undertaker victory might just be the best opportunity for the WWE to pull off one of the most shocking heel turns in their history. It could be the perfect time for the WWE to return to the good graces of their fans.

But most would agree that the WWE will not do this. The company probably positioned Roman Reigns to conquer and end the Undertaker just so that they could enter him into a feud with newly minted WWE Universal champion, Brock Lesnar. How the fans will receive these probable developments, remains to be seen.

Undertaker vs. John Cena would have been a fitting ending for the Deadman’s career. However, the company had other ideas which still left a bad taste in their fan’s mouth. If the Undertaker wanted John Cena, they probably should have given their most loyal employee his desire. However, there is still a slight chance that the WWE might have something up their sleeve so fans better stay tuned.

