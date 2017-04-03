WWE News: Jim Ross Confirms Undertaker Retired After ‘WrestleMania 33’ Loss

When The Undertaker left his gloves, hat, and trench coat in the middle of the ring before walking out of WrestleMania 33, most people realized they had watched the Dead Man walk out of the WWE ring as an active competitor for the very last time. For those who might doubt it is the end, special announcer Jim Ross put those doubts to rest.

Jim Ross took to Twitter to talk about how special it was to return to the WWE and announce yet another WrestleMania match in his career. For fans who remember, it was Jim Ross that announced The Undertaker vs. Mick Foley when Foley was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure. The voice of Jim Ross is as iconic in that moment as the fall itself.

Jim Ross 'back on his home team' at WWE amid bittersweet times | FOX Sports https://t.co/VuDpEeIrK8 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 3, 2017

Jim Ross posted on Twitter that he was humbled to know that he “helped broadcast The Undertaker last match” and called it the biggest honor that he has ever received. That alone tells you right there that this match was the last for The Undertaker, even before he finished the match.

Many wrestlers posted their respect for The Undertaker after WrestleMania 33 but hearing this from Jim Ross, someone who was directly involved not only in this match but also for a large part of the career of The Undertaker drives the moment home.

The Undertaker always said that he would leave the WWE and professional wrestling the right way – on his back after a loss to put over another talent. While it wasn’t his first loss at a WrestleMania, it was fitting that he lost to Roman Reigns, someone the WWE has huge plans for.

The Undertaker loss was also a huge WrestleMania moment, something the WWE loves to do. This year’s event saw three of them, with Rob Gronkowski getting into a WWE ring, John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella, and the last ride for The Undertaker.

With Jim Ross coming out to “Boomer Sooner” to announce the match, it could almost end up as a fourth special WrestleMania moment. This came just a short time after Jim Ross lost his lovely wife following an auto accident and he said that being around people who loved him in a company that meant so much to him was part of the healing process.

Before The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns battle started, Michael Cole mentioned that it was a tough couple of weeks for Jim Ross and he hoped that this would be something to help get his mind off of things for a short time. Jim Ross seemed appreciative and said, “let’s have some fun.”

For fans, this was the first time to hear Jim Ross calling WWE action in years and having it as the final match for The Undertaker makes it even more special. Jim Ross has said that he is finished as a full-time announcer, and one wonders if this might be his final match to call, ending his career along with The Undertaker.

For Jim Ross, he also posted on Twitter that it was great to hear “Boomer Sooner” at WrestleMania and that he believes that Jan was watching. After her death, Jim Ross said that Jan was planning on attending the event with him.

The new WWE contract for Jim Ross will see him working with the company on WWE Network and DVD products, supplying his intense knowledge of the WWE and its history for their documentaries and specials.

According to Sportskeeda, The Undertaker specifically asked for Jim Ross to call his final match, a huge honor for the WWE legend to bestow upon the Hall of Fame commentator. One has to believe that, if this is the last match for The Undertaker, he will join Jim Ross in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

[Featured Image by WWE]