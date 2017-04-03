NFL Free Agency Rumors: Zach Brown, Kirk Cousins, Adrian Peterson And More

NFL Free Agency has cooled down since it began last week. However, there are still prominent names available on the open market. Players like Zach Brown, Adrian Peterson and Rey Maualuga are some of the high-profile veterans that are still looking for a new place to play.

Adrian Peterson

The New England Patriots are set to host free agent running back Adrian Peterson on Monday, per NFLTradeRumors.co.

Peterson would be the big runner to replace LeGarrette Blount in New England’s backfield. The Patriots could also offer Peterson a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

It is reported that Peterson is seeking as much as $8 million per year, but he also refutes that.

Otherwise, Peterson visited the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of free agency. However, the Seahawks elected to sign Eddie Lacy.

The Green Bay Packers also have some interest in Peterson, according to NFL Trade Rumors. This has been Peterson’s first stint on the free agency market during his career.

Peterson, 31, finished 2016 with 72 rushing yards on 37 carries with the Minnesota Vikings. He was limited due to injury.

Zach Brown

Linked to several teams this offseason, Zach Brown will pay a visit to #Redskins headquarters on Monday. https://t.co/4Zm3UPEqaQ pic.twitter.com/GOViXiinJB — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 2, 2017

Speaking of NFL Free Agency rumors for visits on Monday, free agent linebacker Zach Brown is expected to visit the Washington Redskins.

As shared by a separate NFLTradeRumors.co article, the Redskins are hosting the former Buffalo Bills defender on Monday.

Previously, Brown visited the Raiders, Dolphins and Bills. The linebacker also switched agents in the middle of the process.

Still, Brown’s decision depends on his success more than money. Brown, 27, has gotten offers that are close to his desired salary.

Thus, Brown could be very close to signing with a team. He played one season in Buffalo after spending his first four seasons with the Titans.

Last year, Brown registered 143 total tackles, four sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. This allowed him to be the No. 17 ranked linebacker, per Pro Football Focus.

Rey Maualuga

Chiefs will reportedly host Rey Maualuga on free-agent visit. https://t.co/82sQBpGPFN pic.twitter.com/Z4BEEp3AMu — theScore (@theScore) March 28, 2017

As for another free agent linebacker, former Cincinnati Bengals backer Rey Maualuga visited the Kansas City Chiefs this week. Maualuga left the recent visit without a deal, according to NFLTradeRumors.co

The Bengals released Maualuga last week. The 30-year-old linebacker appeared in 14 games for the Bengals. He registered 27 tackles, one interception and two pass defenses. Maualuga rated as the No. 85 overall backer in 2016, per PFF.

The Chiefs also hosted Gerald Hodges for a visit. He left without a deal a few weeks ago.

Kirk Cousins

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to play under the $23.94 million franchise tag, but that could change with an extension.

According to Pro Football Rumors, Cousins had been offered a five-year extension that would begin in 2018. Apparently, the Redskins offer is not enough to tempt Cousins.

Cousins has an incentive to wait for more a deal with more money when he could hit the open market again in 2018. Otherwise, the Redskins would have to pay him $34 million next season if they apply the franchise designation for a third-year. Still, Cousins could be the best available free agent quarterback again next year.

Therefore, Washington must decide to get an extension done or prepare for life without Cousins.

In 2016, Cousins threw for 4,917 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He helped the Redskins finish 8-7-1 last season.

There should be more contract developments for free agents like Adrian Peterson, Zach Brown, Kirk Cousins and Rey Maualuga leading up to April’s NFL Draft.

Signings should pick up again after the draft, as teams look to fill out their rosters before offseason activities begin in the Summer. Stay posted for more free agency rumors as NFL teams are able to sign players at any time.

[Image by Charlie Neibergall/AP Images]