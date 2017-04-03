WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose Punished at Wrestlemania 33 For Inappropriate Behavior

The WWE Universe was surprised to see the Intercontinental Championship match between Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin on the Wrestlemania pre-show, but there is a specific reason why the match was taken off the main card. Not only was it a surprise to see Ambrose vs. Corbin on the pre-show, but The Lunatic Fringe retained the IC Title when the WWE Universe was almost positive that The Lone Wolf would win the match.

Their rivalry began at the WWE Elimination Chamber, but it has not been featured heavily on SmackDown heading into Wrestlemania 33. Ambrose and Corbin have been given some time on WWE television time to build their rivalry, but Corbin dropping a forklift on Ambrose a couple of weeks back was the biggest moment of their feud. The point is Ambrose vs. Corbin wasn’t the strongest rivalry heading into Orlando last night.

However, the WWE Universe was still expecting a title change. On paper, since WWE officials didn’t put as much stock into the IC title match as it needed, they may have felt it would be better to wait to give Corbin his title win. However, there’s another rumored swirling the match about why it was moved to the pre-show.

Dean Ambrose has a crazy year between Wrestlemania 32 and 33. In Dallas last year, he was riding a wave of momentum heading into the match with Brock Lesnar. He lost that match but became the WWE World Champion a few months later. However, his title reign wasn’t extensive, and Dean was taken out of the title picture as 2016 came to an end. Now, he’s the IC Champion, and a lot of people believe he’s lost something.

WWE officials have some major concerns about The Lunatic Fringe being a top guy for WWE. His match on the grandest stage of them all happening on the Wrestlemania 33 pre-show won’t help those concerns from the WWE Universe. However, Dean retained the IC Title and his match with Corbin being moved to the pre-show may have been more of a punishment for Dean Ambrose from WWE officials for his recent behavior.

It’s being rumored that the real reason why Dean Ambrose was moved to the pre-show was because he was drunk during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony a few night ago, which may have rubbed WWE officials the wrong way because he was on camera. Nothing is confirmed, and Ambrose retained the IC Championship at Wrestlemania 33, so his backstage heat isn’t too serious. However, he’s unlikely to drop the title very soon.

WWE officials are still high on Baron Corbin, and he has been good during the feud with Ambrose when they have time on WWE television. It’s expected their feud will continue on SmackDown after Wrestlemania 33, so it may be a matter of time before Corbin becomes the new Intercontinental Champion. However, there is a lot of speculation about what Dean Ambrose will do once he’s finally dropped the title to Baron Corbin.

It’s been reported that Dean Ambrose may enter the tag team division, which could be new territory for him to grow as a performer. The impact of a long-term partnership like the one Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens just had on Raw may be great for him, especially if it leads to him turning heel at some point over the rest of the year. Many people feel that’s the only way he will be able to enter the WWE title picture again someday.

There is plenty for The Lunatic Fringe to do on SmackDown Live and WWE even if he drops the IC Title to Baron Corbin in the near future. He has been one of the most consistent faces on the WWE roster for a few years now, and the WWE Universe will support him and so will WWE officials if he stays out of trouble.

[Featured Image by WWE]