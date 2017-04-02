WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania 33’ Match Odds Reveal Six New Championship Winners?

When the WWE’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view has ended Sunday, it’s expected there will be six new champions. The biggest event in professional wrestling for the year takes place on Sunday and features almost all of WWE’s championships up for grabs. The only exception will be The Usos’ WWE SmackDown tag team titles, as they’re set to take part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, six of the other title belts look like they could leave the Amway Center with brand new owners.

On the WrestleMania match card for this Sunday, the majority of the gold is on the line in high-profile matchups, according to CBS Sports. Neville defends the Cruiserweight title against Austin Aries for the first time ever. Bayley defends the WWE Raw Women’s title in a Fatal Fourway elimination match. Alexa Bliss defends the WWE SmackDown Women’s title in a match featuring at least five opponents. Chris Jericho puts his United States title on the line against Kevin Owens, while Dean Ambrose defends the Intercontinental title against his nemesis Baron Corbin. Bray Wyatt’s World Heavyweight title, Goldberg’s Universal title, and of course the Raw tag team titles are also on the line.

It could be a major change for the WWE landscape on Sunday, as the ongoing WrestleMania betting odds continue to reflect that there will be titles moving to new owners. A total of six new champions are being predicted based on the heavy odds for the favorites in each of the title matches. Of the current champions, only Bayley and Neville are expected to retain, as they are considered favorites in their matches, according to the 5 Dimes sports book live lines on Saturday night. Of these two, Neville is a heavy favorite (-1750), while Bayley is considerably strong as the favorite (-1500) with Sasha Banks nearby (+1400).

After that, it looks like the rest of the titles could go to brand new owners. For example, while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (+168) are second-favorites to win their title match, the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass are the overall favorites at odds of -175 on the moneyline. This means it takes a bet of $175 on them just to win $100 back if they win the match.

Both the United States and Intercontinental Championships are expected to change hands. Kevin Owens is a whopping -1750 favorite to defeat Chris Jericho (+850), while Baron Corbin has the same odds (-1750) to defeat Dean Ambrose (+850). While Owens has held the United States title before in his career, this would make for the first-ever title reign for Corbin, who just so happened to win last year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The SmackDown Live women’s title picture became interesting over the past week as former champion Naomi finally returned to the ring. She was forced to relinquish the title she won not long ago, but surprised fans by returning to announce she’ll compete in Sunday’s match. That means Alexa Bliss is defending against Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Mickie James. Of these competitors, Naomi is the favorite at +-420, while Carmella is right behind her at +320. There is very little reason to believe that Alexa is walking out with the championship belt as she’s listed as a rather large +9500 underdog in the match.

Finally, there are the two major championship matches. In one of these matches, Randy Orton will finally go one-on-one with Bray Wyatt for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The mind games will finally culminate in a match on “the grandest stage of them all,” where Orton has plenty of experience. He’s won the title multiple times and the odds predict he’ll do so once again. Orton is a -1350 favorite over Wyatt, a +650 underdog.

There’s been some debate as to whether that match would go on last, or perhaps the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker bout. Others contend it will be the WWE Universal Championship match. Bill Goldberg will defend the championship belt for the first time since winning it from Kevin Owens. He’ll be putting it up for grabs against the man he’s defeated twice now, Brock Lesnar. Despite Brock’s losing record against Goldberg, “The Beast” enters as the large favorite to win the match at -4050, compared to the current champ’s underdog odds of +1450. The rumors are that this will mark the farewell for Goldberg and most likely he gets the WWE Hall of Fame induction next year.

So when WrestleMania 33 has finally ended and the fireworks go off, don’t be surprised if there are a whole lot of new champions celebrating with their gold on Sunday night. The question is, will WWE fans be happy with all the outcomes that take place during the “Showcase of the Immortals?”

[Featured Image by WWE]