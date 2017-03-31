Seth Rollins Could Have Pneumonia, ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Match in Serious Jeopardy

After everything that Seth Rollins has done over the past two months to get medically cleared for his match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 33, he’s still in serious danger of missing the grandest stage of them all for an issue unrelated to his knee injury. Seth Rollins’ Wrestlemania status was already questionable because of his knee, but WWE officials may be forced to make an extremely tough call over the next forty-eight hours.

It’s being reported that Seth Rollins paid a visit to his doctor this morning only to learn that he is running a high fever, and he could be contracting pneumonia only a few days before the grandest stage of them all. It’s been rumored that he was sick, but his health is said to be in worse condition than just having the flu. As of this writing, the belief is Rollins vs. Triple H could be canceled the former’s health over the next two days.

Finn Balor is still without a match for Sunday. The expectation is that he’d make his WWE return during the match between Rollins and Triple H, but now WWE officials may have to take Rollins out of the match and have Balor vs. HHH instead. If that happens, it will be because WWE officials decided that Rollins’ health is more important than any match on the grandest stage of them all, but it remains to be seen if WWE needs to pull the plug on Seth Rollins yet.

