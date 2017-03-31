WWE News: DDP Believes Goldberg Will Deliver At ‘WrestleMania 33’

If there is anyone in professional wrestling who really knows what Bill Goldberg is capable of in the ring, it is Diamond Dallas Page. DDP enters the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend and has taken the time to do interviews about the WWE and this weekend’s WrestleMania 33 card, which includes the big match between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg. In an interview with Cult of Whatever, DDP said that he believes that Goldberg will deliver in his part of the match against Brock Lesnar.

DDP mentioned that, while Brock Lesnar has continued to wrestle matches – including house show matches against Big Show – Goldberg really hasn’t wrestled a real match since coming back to the WWE. His first match, against Brock Lesnar, lasted under two minutes and ended with Goldberg getting the shocking win.

The second was the Royal Rumble match where there were many others in the ring with him, including Brock Lesnar. The third Goldberg match didn’t even last one minute after the bell rang and he pinned Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship. Diamond Dallas Page says it doesn’t really matter when it comes to WrestleMania 33.

“Goldberg is there at the age of 49-years-old but he hasn’t had a match yet. A bit like Taker’s slot, Goldberg is going to deliver for that one match at WrestleMania against Brock.”

The first Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg match ending in just two minutes was a clue to DDP that they were building to something huge at WrestleMania 33. He said there was no way that the WWE would put this match at any lesser PPV, including the Royal Rumble. The match was too big.

The fact that Goldberg has beaten Brock Lesnar at two different events – including their first meeting 13 years ago at WrestleMania XX, this wasn’t big enough because a Brock Lesnar win still doesn’t even the odds. However, adding the Universal Championship did up the ante and will make Brock Lesnar look strong if he wins at WrestleMania 33.

Diamond Dallas Page worked a program with Bill Goldberg back in WCW when the two were fighting for the WCW world title at the time. They even fought in what some have called the best Goldberg match of all time, one that DDP looked like he could have won at any time.

According to DDP, Goldberg knows what he is doing and Brock Lesnar has done an amazing job of putting him over despite Goldberg being 49-years-old and having not wrestled more than a 2-minute match in over a decade.

“They have done a tremendous job building the match and Brock [Lesnar] has done an amazing job with the business, Brock kills guys, that’s what he does but he has built Goldberg. Brock v Goldberg is the match I’m most looking forward to at this years WrestleMania. I’m hoping that Bill can be the athlete that he is and I hope that he doesn’t get hurt out there with the beast.”

As he prepares to enter the WWE Hall of Fame, DDP said that this is how the WWE should have brought in Goldberg when he first showed up after the demise of WCW. DDP says that WCW fans should be loving this feud with Brock Lesnar and it is something that is long overdue.

It is also interesting because the last time a WCW legend was brought back into the WWE was when Sting entered the WWE Hall of Fame. He also got his first ever WWE world title shot – and lost to Seth Rollins after a botched move that ended Sting’s in-ring career. He also got his one chance to compete at WrestleMania and lost to Triple H.

This could mark the second year in a row that a WCW legend will come into the WWE and lose at WrestleMania. It is also possibly the last match for Goldberg, as he said that he is miserable when it comes to the regime needed to keep in the physical shape he needs to be to wrestle Brock Lesnar.

