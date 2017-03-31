WWE Rumors: John Cena ‘WrestleMania’ Match In Danger Due To Injury

John Cena is normally in one of the biggest matches every year at WrestleMania but this year he seems to have taken a step back. Instead of wrestling in one of the main event matches, Cena is teaming with his real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella to battle The Miz and his wife Maryse at WrestleMania 33. However, Nikki Bella posted on YouTube that the match might be in danger because she went to the hospital last week after a severe neck sprain.

That would have been terrible news for John Cena, as he has called his match at WrestleMania 33 one of the most special matches of his career. The reason he is so excited is because he is teaming with the woman he loves. It is also special because it might be the last WrestleMania that Nikki Bella competes in.

Nikki Bella has been suffering from serious neck problems the last two years. She missed a lot of time in the WWE dealing with the injury, although she never disappeared thanks to the reality TV shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. It was on those shows that the WWE finally brought her relationship with John Cena to the forefront.

However, the neck problems have only slightly improved. Nikki Bella is still able to wrestle but the WWE rumors indicated that she would retire after WrestleMania 33. That is why teaming with John Cena was so important to the two, even though it pushes Cena into an undercard match.

The one thing to note is that the John Cena match might end up as the most memorable at WrestleMania 33 for a different reason. Most fans will focus on Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker, in what might be Undertaker’s last WWE match, or Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, in what might be Goldberg’s last match. However, in what might be Nikki Bella’s final match, some fans will want to see if John Cena drops to a knee and proposes after the match ends.

For regular WWE fans, a John Cena proposal would not be a big moment at all and would cause boos and catcalls. For others, including fans of Total Divas and Total Bellas, it would rival the storyline of Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

In that previous WWE story, Savage and Elizabeth were a pair until jealousy tore them apart. When Miss Elizabeth ran down to the ring to save Randy Savage at WrestleMania VII, they reunited and the WWE cameras caught many girls with tears in their eyes.

When it comes to John Cena and Nikki Bella, the story played out not on WWE television but on Total Divas and Total Bellas. As Brie Bella prepared for her wedding with Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella fell into a depression because John Cena made it clear he was not interested in marriage at all.

When Brie Bella became pregnant and her and Daniel Bryan began to talk about their family, Nikki Bella grew depressed because she realized her dreams of having children might never come true because John Cena didn’t want kids. Add in the fact that John had Nikki sign a contract before she moved in with him and it seemed like a strange relationship.

One thing that has led to the John Cena proposal rumors for WrestleMania 33 is that The Miz and Maryse have used these moments to fuel the fire of the feud – from the contracts to the fact that John Cena will never marry Nikki Bella and she will never have a family of her own. Why would the WWE use such painful moments for Nikki Bella unless they have a payoff with the John Cena proposal?

Nikki Bella said that she hopes that she gets good news, at least from the doctors, after her hospital visit and examination. She did follow up and say that she is cleared to wrestle, so the WrestleMania 33 match with John Cena is not in danger anymore. The only question is whether it will end with John Cena on a knee and Nikki Bella saying “yes.”

[Featured Image by WWE]