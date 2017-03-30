WWE News: Hulk Hogan Reveals If He Will Be At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Despite there being no indication that Hul Hogan will return to the WWE and show up at WrestleMania 33, there are still those wild rumors that indicate that he will be there. Hogan is from Florida, and WrestleMania 33 is in Orlando. It is also the 30th anniversary of WrestleMania III, where Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant headlined the biggest wrestling event of all time.

However, it isn’t likely to happen, according to Hulk Hogan himself. While appearing at an autograph signing at Hogan’s Beach Shop on International Drive in Orlando, Florida, Hulk said that he will not be at WrestleMania 33 and won’t appear at Camping World Stadium on Sunday.

Hulk Hogan will be in Orlando during WrestleMania 33, but he just won’t appear at the event. The WWE terminated Hulk Hogan’s legends contract after racially insensitive comments were discovered on a leaked sex tape that Hulk made with his close friend, Bubba the Love Sponge’s wife.

While the leaked sex tape did not harm Hulk Hogan and his status with the WWE, the audio from the tape that showed Hulk dropping the N-word and making off-handed comments about his daughter Brooke Hogan’s music career caused the WWE to take action.

It is clear through recent events that the WWE will not punish superstars for videos or photos that are stolen and leaked. The Paige sex video leak was the biggest controversy for the WWE this year, and there is no indication that the WWE will punish Paige or Xavier Woods, who also appeared on the video.

Likewise, the WWE did not punish Hulk Hogan when Gawker released his sex video. What drove the WWE to terminate the contract of Hulk Hogan, remove all mention of him from the WWE Hall of Fame portion of the website, and request that all current talents not associate with Hogan were the words spoken on the video.

It looked like the WWE was loosening up on Hulk Hogan last year. They started to mention his name again when talking about certain events. It is also interesting that the WWE owners Vince and Linda McMahon supported Donald Trump in his presidency, and he has made comments that seemed inappropriate, yet were forgiven.

With that in mind, it seems it would be easy for the WWE to also ignore things Hulk Hogan said in the past. What better time to forgive and forget than at WrestleMania 33 in Hulk Hogan’s hometown of Orlando? It has been 30 years since Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant and pinned the previously undefeated WWE superstar. However, as Hogan said, it isn’t going to happen yet.

Hulk Hogan has made it clear that he is sure that he will rejoin the WWE one day, but there is no telling when that day will come. As mentioned, Hulk Hogan will be in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 weekend, but it will be at other events.

On Sunday, when WrestleMania 33 is taking place, Hulk Hogan will be at Hogan’s Beach Shop from noon until 4 p.m. EST, meeting fans and signing autographs. While Hogan said he wouldn’t be at the event, WrestleMania 33 will start at 5 p.m., and Camping World Stadium is only an eight-mile drive from Hogan’s Beach Shop.

Even if Hulk Hogan is not at the show, there is a lot going on at WrestleMania 33 all weekend long. The night before, Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle will make his return to the WWE as the headliner at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Also on hand are the Rock N Roll Express, Diamond Dallas Page, and more.

At WrestleMania 33, Brock Lesnar will battle Goldberg and Roman Reigns will take on The Undertaker in the two biggest matches on the show itself. Hulk Hogan won’t be there, but it will still be a night that WWE fans won’t want to miss.

[Featured Image by WWE]