WWE News: Every Male Superstar But These Four Men Has A Match At WrestleMania

The final card for WrestleMania 33 has been finalized and is set in place for this Sunday, but there are still a few things missing. When looking at the card for the big pay-per-view (PPV) and the matches listed, it is hard to think that there is a single person not taking part in the festivities. Even with there being one match which will have a massive 30 superstars in it, there are still four superstars who have nothing to do.

Yes, there are four superstars who are a part of WWE’s main roster that have no match scheduled and absolutely nothing to do at WrestleMania 33. That isn’t to say they won’t get involved in some form or fashion, but as of this time, they are not on the card at all.

Looking at the “Superstars” page on the official website of WWE, you can take out those in the Cruiserweight Division because only Austin Aries and Neville have a match on the card. Darren Young and Zack Ryder are both out with injuries, so, that takes them out of the running as well.

Checking out the rest of the main roster, it is strange to see that Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Samoa Joe, and Finn Balor are all without a match at WrestleMania 33.

Just a little over a month ago, there were rumors that the company was heading toward a Triple Threat main event at WrestleMania 33 over the WWE Championship. Cageside Seats reported that it could very well be Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper battling over the title, but then, plans were changed.

Since that time, Orton has stepped back into the main event spotlight and Harper has faded completely into the background. Sure, he had a match against Wyatt this week on SmackDown Live, but he doesn’t have a match on Sunday, and that is just strange.

Erick Rowan is his former partner in crime, but he has been out of action for months due to an injury. It is known that he has been at the Performance Center for a few weeks to get back into ring shape and that goes along wit the cryptic tweets he’s posted for months.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sports Keeda, states that Finn Balor isn’t on the card because WWE simply has nothing for him to do. He returned to the ring recently at multiple house shows, but there was just nothing for him to do as far as storyline or a feud for him to get involved in.

Samoa Joe made his debut on the main roster two months ago when he attacked Seth Rollins and he even had a match against Sami Zayn at Fastlane. Since then, Joe has just sort of been there on Monday Night Raw and he has been left without a match at WrestleMania 33.

CBS Sports believes it is possible that he ends up making his way into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but all 30 superstars have already been announced for it. Other rumors flying around are that Samoa Joe and/or Finn Balor could get involved in the Non-Sanctioned Match between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

Of course, those are nothing but rumors as those four superstars do not have a match at WrestleMania 33 and technically, have nothing to do.

Luke Harper, Samoa Joe, Erick Rowan, and Finn Balor are four superstars who are top names in WWE and huge players on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. It isn’t overly difficult to understand Rowan and Balor not having matches as they are just returning from injuries, but one thought that Joe would have something to do. The most puzzling, though, is Harper who went from possibly main eventing WrestleMania 33 to not having a match at all.

