Adrian Peterson Green Bay Packers Rumors: New England Patriots Still In Picture

Adrian Peterson-Green Bay Packers rumors have surfaced again. The Packers need a running back, Peterson needs a team, and the prospects of a one-year deal seem to make sense to both sides of the equation. There are additional details that need to get worked out, but the bottom line is that there is interest from Peterson and the Packers, raising the likelihood of a deal getting done before the 2017 NFL Draft.

When it comes to the Green Bay Packers’ salary cap space, the team has just over $17 million that it can still spend during the NFL offseason. Recent NFL rumors had stated that Peterson was simply asking for too much money in free agency, possibly scaring off teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and New England Patriots. The Minnesota Vikings were also on the radar until the team signed Latavius Murray away from the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots could be a great option if the team loses LeGarrette Blount in free agency.

While the Raiders made a lot of sense, with the possibility of Peterson having DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard to take some of the primary carries, the team continues to have more attraction to Marshawn Lynch. The New York Giants also surfaced in NFL rumors, as a destination Peterson has hinted at playing for in the past. It’s possible, though, that the Adrian Peterson-Green Bay Packers rumors would benefit the veteran running back and Super Bowl contending team the most.

Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger and the window of contention could be closing soon on the franchise. Rodgers is coming off another impressive season, throwing for a league-leading 40 touchdowns and steering the Packers to another playoff berth. He will turn 34 during the 2017 NFL season, suggesting that now is the time for the Packers to use an “all-in” strategy and surround him with as much talent as possible.

Back to the Adrian Peterson-Green Bay Packers rumors, several NFL analysts have suggested that it is the price tag of the former NFL MVP that has hurt negotiations. For the 2017 NFL season, Peterson’s contract would have paid him a base salary of $11.75 million, a roster bonus of $6 million, and a workout bonus of $250,000. The Minnesota Vikings cut him, though, making him a free agent who could sign with any other team.

The question now is whether Peterson still expects to make north of $10 million per season, which would price him out of playing with several contending teams that need running backs. The Minnesota Vikings would have taken Peterson back at a discount, but he seemed unwilling to take that necessary pay cut. A lesser salary could also bring more teams to the negotiation table, as the Seahawks might want to work with a duo of Peterson and Eddie Lacy if the price is right.

During the 2017 NFL season, Peterson was named a First-Team All-Pro, he led the league in rushing attempts (327), rushing yards (1,485), and rushing touchdowns (11). He also added another 220 yards on 30 receptions for the Minnesota Vikings. Though he was a bit banged up during the 2016 NFL season, this shows how recently that Peterson was dominating defenses around the league. If he can get back to that form, he might just be the biggest name in free agency this offseason. But which team will finally emerge from the group and take a risk on him?

Very few teams have been ruled out as possible destinations for Peterson, especially if the salary his agent is asking for starts to become more reasonable. Peterson’s stats don’t hint at a drop in production, even though many NFL fans may consider him an injury risk at this point of his career. Unless Ted Thompson (Packers’ general manager) feels strongly that the upcoming NFL Draft holds a good option at running back, then the team might be best suited working out a deal with AP. Renewed negotiations could certainly put these Adrian Peterson-Green Bay Packers rumors right back on the front page.

