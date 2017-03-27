Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Successfully Takes On Apple’s iPad Pro

Samsung hasn’t been a big hit in the tablet industry for many years, but it looks like that is about to change. Last week, the Galaxy Tab S3 arrived in stores, and most critics agree that it can easily take on the iPad Pro. The Galaxy Tab S3 is a high-powered Android tablet that has a 1536 x 2048 pixel resolution 9.7-inch screen. It also has a quad-core Snapdragon processor with a 13MP rear camera that can take 4K videos. The Tab S3 also comes with a stylus for pen support.

Jacob Kastrenakes of the Verge says the new tab is is Android’s best foe to the iPad Pro.

“First, let’s talk about the Tab S3 as merely a tablet, because that’s where it shines the most. On hardware alone, this is a really nice device. It’s thin and light. The back has a seamless design that looks like some futuristic sheet of paper. And while the front is plain, it’s the AMOLED display at the center of this thing that you’re here for.”

However, Kastrenakes notes that the device isn’t as capable as a laptop when it comes to doing many tasks. CNET gives Samsung’s latest tablet four stars.

“The fashionable and future-forward Galaxy Tab S3 provides an excellent, unparalleled experience for watching your favorite TV shows and movies on the go, thanks to its OLED screen and excellent quad speakers. With its S-Pen stylus in tow, it can also work as a high-end digital notepad.”

The review adds that the much-hyped HDR video support is really nothing more than a marketing gimmick right now, but it does hold future promise. Like others, CNET believes that the $130 keyboard is too cramped to be useful, unlike the generally well-received keyboard cover for the iPad Pro.

However, the Galaxy Tab S3 has things the iPad Pro doesn’t. One is a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED screen. Even though the Wide Color display on the latest 9.7-inch iPad Pro has been well received, Samsung’s Super AMOLED screen has more contrast and brighter colors. If one thinks that an AMOLED screen looks good on a 5.7-inch device like the Galaxy Note 7, they will still be absolutely stunned at a 9.7-inch AMOLED screen. Apple will start to include AMOLED screens on their devices this fall, beginning with the iPhone 8.

Like the iPad Pro, there are many who see one major flaw with the Tab S3: It runs a mobile operating system (Android 7.0, Nougat) rather than a full desktop operating system like Windows 10. For those who want their tablet to run their desktop programs, Samsung is about to release the Galaxy Book, which they unveiled a teaser for this past weekend.

As CNET describes, the Galaxy Book will come in both 10-inch and 12-inch versions, each including a detachable keyboard and an S-Pen for drawing or taking notes. It’s the 12-inch version, which comes with a Quad-HD Super AMOLED display, that is causing the most excitement. The 12-inch version of Samsung’s Galaxy Book will include a regular Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 processor, unlike the Core m3 mobile processor the 10-inch version includes.

There is no pricing or release date set for the Galaxy Book yet, but some expect the cost and official release date will be revealed on March 29, when the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is officially announced. With its latest tablets, Samsung is certainly giving Apple and Microsoft a run for their money. Which Samsung tablet are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

