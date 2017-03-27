WWE Names Their Top 10 ‘WrestleMania’ Matches Of All-Time

The WWE loves making lists. That was evident when one of the first original shows that they aired on the WWE Network was a Top 10 show called WWE Countdown. With WrestleMania 33 only one week away, the guys at WWE.com put together a list of their top WrestleMania matches of all time.

In what should come as a surprise, there was not one Hulk Hogan match listed in the Top 10, with interesting omissions being the WrestleMania III match with Andre the Giant (unranked), WresdtleMania VI match against the Ultimate Warrior (23rd), and the WrestleMania X8 match against The Rock (11th).

However, it looks like the WWE chose to make this list about the best WrestleMania matches of all time from an in-ring talent standard. With that said, there were amazing matches that made the Top 10 rankings for this list.

While it might be argumentative, the number one WrestleMania match of all-time on the list is the WrestleMania 25 match between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. It was one of eight matches for HBK on this list, which included both of the matches with Undertaker. The retirement match for Shawn was ranked at number 13.

Known as Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels also ranked fifth (Kurt Angle), seventh (the ladder match with Razor Ramon), eighth (Iron Man match with Bret Hart), and 10th (Ric Flair retirement match). Other appearances on the overall list for HBK included his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 23 and Chris Jericho at WrestleMania XIX.

As for Undertaker, he only appeared six times despite wrestling in 24 matches at WrestleMania. He only had one spot in the Top 10 but also had matches outside of that ranking against Brock Lesnar, Edge, CM Punk, Triple H, and the Shawn Michaels retirement match. It is impressive and shows why Roman Reigns calls Undertaker the greatest wrestler in WrestleMania history.

The number two spot was no surprise and some might consider it the greatest WrestleMania match of all time. That was the amazing WrestleMania III match between Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, oftentimes listed as one of the best matches of all time in professional wrestling history. The match really outshined Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant and stands the test of time to this day.

The match at WrestleMania 13 where Bret “The Hit Man” Hart defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin ranks third on the list of the Top 10 WrestleMania matches of all time. That was the match where Austin was the heel and Hart was the face but both men ended up switching sides by the end of the match, Austin passing out in pain and losing but gaining the respect of the fans and becoming the face of the WWE.

Fourth place was one of the list of the Top 10 WrestleMania matches of all time was the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 17. The two men fought at three different WrestleMania events, with Austin winning the first two and The Rock winning the third meeting.

Austin had two matches in the Top 5 but his only other appearance on the list was way down at number 29 for the third match with The Rock. As for The Rock, his only appearance outside the two Austin matches was his match with Hogan at number 11.

Number six had the only tag team match in the entire rankings. It was the WrestleMania 17 Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match between Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and Dudley Boyz.

Finally, number nine saw the amazing steel cage match between brothers. It was Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart at WrestleMania 10. That match saw Owen beat his brother only to watch Bret win the world title later in the show.

Here is a look at the Top 10 WrestleMania matches of all time according to WWE.com.

Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair (WrestleMania 24) Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania 10) Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 12) Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (WrestleMania 10) Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. Hardy Boyz (WrestleMania 17) Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21) Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania 17) Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13) Macho Man Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat (WrestleMania 3) Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25)

WrestleMania 33 takes place next Sunday, April 2, from Orlando, Florida. Fans can watch it on the WWE Network.

[Featured Image by WWE]