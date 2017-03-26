WWE Rumors: Huge Backstage News On ‘WrestleMania 33’ Being The Undertaker’s Last

Each and every year, The Undertaker is in one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania, and this year is no different, but could it actually be the last time? The iconic superstar just turned 52-years-old this past week and he is preparing to face Roman Reigns in just one week for control of “the yard” which is WWE. It is no surprise, though, that The Undertaker has been dealing with a lot of injuries over the years and rumor has it this could be his last ever match at the big event.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is going to be one of the headlining matches for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, but there is that feeling among many people that it won’t be a blockbuster. It is a match that was first set up during the Royal Rumble when Reigns eliminated Taker from the battle royal, but that is where the trouble began as well.

After disappearing from WWE television for about a month, The Undertaker returned to let Reigns know he wasn’t thrilled about his actions at the Royal Rumble. With that, the match was set up and it is confirmed to happen, but rumor has it that this could be The Undertaker’s last bout at a WrestleMania.

Late last year, The Undertaker had hip surgery which kept him out of action and off of WWE television for months. Upon his return, it was revealed he would be in the Royal Rumble, but no-one knew if he was fully recovered from his surgery and how he would do in the match.

Right before the pay-per-view (PPV) in January, The Sun revealed that Taker actually needed another surgery and this could be an entire hip replacement. Obviously, that hasn’t yet happened as he is wrestling next Sunday at WrestleMania 33, but it could actually bring an end to his career.

According to PW Insider Elite, by way of Wrestling Inc., it was extremely painful for The Undertaker to perform in the Royal Rumble, and things have not improved since then.

At recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, The Undertaker has been seen walking around backstage in a great deal of pain and he has not been happy about it. This has caused a lot of discussion to be brought up with executives who feel as if WrestleMania 33 may be his last one ever.

There are some options out there, but none of them actually spell much good news for his in-ring career.

If Taker simply takes time off to try and feel better, he is going to keep getting older and his hip may never fully heal. He could also have a major surgery to replace his hip, but that would likely end his career anyway and force him to retire from WWE and wrestling as a whole.

Wrestling Inc. knows that big-time feuds with John Cena and Sting, if he could ever return, are still possible for The Undertaker and they would be huge with fans. The only problem is that it is just seeming more and more likely that his run in the ring is truly winding down.

He has proven the rumors wrong time and time again, but it is seeming more likely than ever that his run could be coming to an end. That would be especially true if he needs to have another surgery.

WrestleMania 33 is going to be iconic for so many different reasons and fans may not be thrilled with The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns but it will provide a lot of entertainment. The only problem is that Taker may not be able to go at top speed due to his injuries and age, and that could end up affecting the quality and length of the match. If things get worse or if surgery is needed, it could mark the end of one of the greatest wrestling careers of all time.

