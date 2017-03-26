NFL Rumors: Richard Sherman Supports Colin Kaepernick, QB Joining Seahawks Soon?

The veteran Colin Kaepernick is still a hot topic in NFL rumors as he remains unsigned. One of the teams viewed as a possible landing spot for him was the Seattle Seahawks. The probability of this happening may have improved with Richard Sherman recently expressing support for the quarterback.

This 2017, Kaepernick decided to end his relationship with the San Francisco 49ers. He opted out of his deal to test the free agency waters. Unfortunately, no NFL team is showing solid interest in him. Many think this is because of his political protest which began in the 2016 preseason.

Kaepernick’s ex-coach, Jim Harbaugh, already backed him up in this year’s free agency. In a recent interview, Harbaugh, who is now manning the sidelines for the Michigan Wolverines, preached confidence in his former quarterback. He believes Kaepernick can still be one of the greats in the NFL and is capable of helping a team win championships. Harbaugh added that all it takes for this to materialize is patience.

Another former colleague that supports Kaepernick as he faces this ordeal is Torrey Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles. The wide receiver played for the 49ers in the last two seasons. In a few tweets earlier this week, Smith claimed that Kaepernick is better than the other quarterbacks who also became available this year.

As reported by ESPN, the latest prominent name to speak out about Kaepernick’s situation is Sherman who was on ESPN First Take last Friday. Sherman was asked if he thinks Kaepernick is being “blackballed.” The cornerback said yes, adding that it is “difficult to understand” why quarterbacks who are yet to play at a high-level got signed.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl (XLVII) appearance in the 2012 season. Sadly, they came up short versus the Baltimore Ravens. The following season, Kaepernick and the 49ers reached the NFC Championship where they were eliminated by Sherman and the Seahawks.

“Obviously he’s going to be in a backup role at this point. But you see quarterbacks, there was a year Matt Schaub had a pretty rough year and got signed the next year. So it has nothing to do with football. You can see that. They signed guys who have had off years before,” Sherman also shared.

Sherman’s recent statement regarding Kaepernick could intensify the NFL rumors stating that the latter will end up in Seattle. Earlier this month, Kaepernick was linked to the Seahawks who could be the team that gives him a fresh start.

The Seahawks already have a starter and franchise passer in Russell Wilson. But as Sherman mentioned, as of this moment, being the second stringer for a team may be the best role Kaepernick can get. In Seattle, he can be Wilson’s new main backup.

Currently, Trevone Boykin sits behind Wilson on the depth chart. The TCU product will only be in his second year in the 2017 NFL season. In the Seahawks’ previous campaign, Boykin only saw action in five games. He is young who can still improve, but Kaepernick has better things to offer.

Aside from adding depth, Kaepernick is experienced. Having a No. 2 option like him at quarterback will be big for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks as they aim to contend for another championship in the 2017 NFL season.

The list of NFL rumors centered on Kaepernick is expected to grow longer until a franchise takes the risk and grants him a contract. Seattle is not the only squad connected to him. There are rumors seeing him join the likes of the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]