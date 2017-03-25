WWE News: Possible Role For Shawn Michaels At ‘WrestleMania 33’ Revealed

We know that “Mr. WrestleMania” will be in Orlando for the grandest stage of them all, but Shawn Michaels recently hinted what role he might have during the show. Since his retirement match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, The Heartbreak Kid has still appeared during the event in some capacity over the past few years. His role is always a bit different, but his role in Orlando this year could be important to the show.

Last year at WrestleMania 32, Shawn Michaels appeared alongside Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin to confront the League of Nations and give the Dallas crowd of WWE fans another moment on the grandest stage of them all. The WWE Universe will always accept HBK back onto WWE programming. More recently, Shawn appeared on the pre-show for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV and confronted Roman Reigns on Raw.

Over the past few months leading to WrestleMania 33, there has been some speculation that Michaels could return to WWE for one more match. WWE officials even asked him if HBK would be interested in wrestling with AJ Styles, but he turned the offer down. Apparently, it would take financial ruin at this point for him to get back into a WWE ring to wrestle. However, an appearance or another role at WrestleMania 33 is likely.

The truth is, there are many opportunities for Shawn Michaels to get involved with WWE’s storylines this year in Orlando. For instance, HBK has already discussed Roman Reigns’ match with The Undertaker with him. A special guest referee role is plausible, especially if it’s going to be the last match for The Deadman. It would be fitting for Shawn Michaels to be a part of Undertaker’s retirement like he was for him years ago.

If he were to get involved in any current feud or WWE storyline, the match between Seth Rollins and Triple H would be the most likely. HBK could be at ringside for the match to stack the odds against Rollins or even be the special guest referee of that match. There are many ways WWE officials could utilize Michaels in that match. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he pretty much said he’s open for almost anything.

“Like everything with me, I like to think they know they could tell me at the last possible moment and I can hopefully not screw it up. I want to say somebody mentioned something to me about being a part of the Wrestlemania pre-show, but that is pure speculation on my part. As of right now, I don’t know. Right now, we’ve got the big Kliq event and the Hall of Fame. I’m very excited to see the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express get inducted and Rick Rude, among other folks.”

WWE officials may be planning to use The Heartbreak Kid in something more simple like last year in Dallas with Foley and Stone Cold. If that’s the case, the WWE Universe won’t know what to expect from him on the grandest stage of them all until his music plays inside the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on April 2.

The possibility of another WrestleMania match from Shawn Michaels will always be an enticing thought, but he hasn’t wrestled a match in seven years. At this point, it would be a tremendous physical challenge for him to perform at the level he did against The Undertaker years ago. Dream matches will continue to provide fun questions for the WWE fans, but non-wrestling roles still prove how great HBK can be inside a WWE ring.

[Featured Image by WWE]