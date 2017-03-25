Samsung Galaxy S8, The iPhone 8 Killer, Arrives At Best Buy Next Weekend

There’s good news for those who are really excited to touch the Galaxy S8, which will likely be available for purchase the third week of April after the device is officially announced by Samsung next week. A conversation with two Best Buy managers — one in Southern California and one in Chicago — reveals that the Galaxy S8 will be on display at select Best Buy locations throughout the United States starting Friday, March 31.

The managers couldn’t say if they would have both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but this author was told that it’s certainly possible. After all, when Best Buy received early units of the Galaxy S7 series for display in 2016, they received both the S7 and S7 Edge at the same time.

Judging from all the recent information, the Galaxy S8 will be Samsung’s most impressive smartphone in years. According to the Verge, Samsung will be increasing the screen resolution on their new smartphones.

“There are three options for screen resolution: HD+ (1480 x 720), FHD+ (2220 x 1080), and QHD+ (2960 x 1440). The default resolution is QHD+. This was rumored before. People might want to change their resolution to fit more on their screen, especially now that it’s so massive, although the option to change resolution isn’t new on Galaxy phones.”

Meanwhile, a video has leaked of someone typing on the Galaxy S8, although it could possibly be the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Bloomberg is reporting that like Apple, Samsung is expected to use facial recognition as a major feature. Reporter Sam Kim says that the new Galaxy S8 will employ facial recognition technology for mobile payments within a couple months after its release. They will allegedly add cutting-edge security for this.

Excitement over the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is at an all-time high on Twitter.

The Galaxy S8 Launches on Wednesday and I'm so excited!!! — Gordon (@EkazeG) March 24, 2017

RT @AndroidAuth: Check out these high-resolution pictures of Galaxy S8+ dummy unit https://t.co/cvpVKWEGl1 pic.twitter.com/h3HRf5QfM9 I want. — Vivek Pande (@vivek_pande) March 24, 2017

The Galaxy S8 release will coincide with the release of a new Gear VR, which was introduced at Mobile World Congress last month. Droid Life has the news.

“Alongside the Galaxy Tab S3, Samsung also unwrapped a new Gear VR at MWC that should excite VR fans. The new Gear VR is officially called Gear VR with Controller, because well, it comes with a controller.”

As the article points out, the new Gear VR with Controller features 42mm lenses that have an increased 101-degree field of view — this will certainly help the Gear VR experience feel more immersive.

According to Engadget, the controller isn’t that much different from the one on the Daydream View, Google’s virtual reality headset. There is a trigger button on the rear, a circular clickable touchpad, along with volume, back, and home buttons. There is also a groove in the controller body that makes it feel easy to grip.

Engadget adds that the controller offers a far more comfortable way to interact with VR content. There are 70 projects that are being produced for the new controller. The new Gear VR will likely be available during the third week of April when the Samsung Galaxy S8 is released.

The release of the Galaxy S8 Plus will be a make-it-or-break-it moment for Samsung, who is still suffering a backlash after the Galaxy Note 7 was recalled twice last fall. According to Samsung, each recall had a specific issue, but both were related to the battery. They have been taking extra time doing extensive quality control to make sure there are no more exploding batteries.

Do you think 2017 can be Samsung’s comeback year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]