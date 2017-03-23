Sonja Morgan Doing Business In France? ‘RHONY’ Star Learning About Wine

Sonja Morgan announced last year that she would launch her own line of Prosecco called Tipsy Girl. She used The Real Housewives of New York to not only announce this new business deal but also to tell the girls that she was working together with Peter, Ramona Singer’s former business partner. And while Morgan thought that all of the ladies would be super supportive of her, Bethenny Frankel was furious. She was disappointed that her friend would create a cheater brand that would ride on her own success’ coattails.

According to a new tweet, Sonja Morgan is now revealing that she’s spending time in France, and it sounds like she’s learning a lot about wines. In fact, it is possible that she’s in France to expand upon her current selection of booze under her business name, as Ramona Singer has done the same thing. Her Pinot Grigio is from France as well. She wouldn’t be the first housewife to travel overseas for the sake of business, and if anyone is ready for another business venture, it’s Morgan.

“Havin a gr8 time in France in wine country learning so much more than I did! I know I am neglecting my tweeps a bit. Hope u r well?!” Sonja Morgan tweeted this week to her followers, sharing pictures from what looks to be a wine cellar.

While filming The Real Housewives of New York, Sonja Morgan has worked on various business ventures, and Bethenny Frankel mocked her business decisions. Morgan was working on a lifestyle brand, so she included everything in her business that she could think of. Last year, she had everything from jewelry to a Nigerian football team.

Morgan has revealed that she is inspired by Bethenny’s massive success and when she launched her own brand of booze, she admitted that she never saw herself on Frankel’s level. While Frankel runs a multi-million dollar business, Sonja Morgan just wanted to have something to do as she was rebuilding herself after her divorce. Sonja opened up about her decision to start her business and her reaction after learning that Bethenny was upset with her on her Bravo blog for the show.

“Bethenny’s name is always enticing in the press, and I got dragged into a story because of the two brands having the word “girl” and being alcohol and some gossipy people stirring the pot. That’s why all the girls are buzzing about Tipsy vs Skinny, because there is always buzz around Bethenny,” Sonja Morgan wrote on her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, revealing that she was inspired by Frankel but never meant to actually copy her business or steal her ideas, according to Bravo.

“Skinnygirl is a dietetic option to those who want to indulge, and Tipsy is a full-on alcoholic beverage. No pun intended. There are several products before and after Bethenny’s Skinnygirl Margarita (which she sold to Jim Beam) with the word Skinny, which has a thin or healthy connotation. I never thought she’d be mad about me partnering up with these guys that I worked with a lifetime ago in the restaurant biz. They trademarked the name Tipsy Girl because it had significance to them before they ever heard of Ramona or Bethenny. And it never had anything thing to do with health or dieting. Just imbibing and celebrating,” Morgan also pointed out on her blog, according to Bravo.

Do you think Sonja Morgan is in France to expand upon her line of booze? Do you think Bethenny could get upset if this is the case, as she also has wines under her Skinnygirl brand?

