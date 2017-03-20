Packers News: NFL’s Latest Regarding Green Bay Post-Lacey RB Plans

Packers news out of Lambeau has team officials scrambling for an answer at running back after Eddie Lacey’s NFL free agency departure for Seattle.

Green Bay, which is now six years removed from the team’s last SuperBowl appearance, which was won by the Packers’ now-aging core of veterans, is rumored in the news to be in the hunt for one of several free-agent acquisitions in addition to being linked to at least two incoming rookie tailbacks from the class of 2017.

First and most logically, Packers news indicates that the team has emerged as a top contender to sign Adrian Peterson to a short-term deal. The acquisition of Peterson — who, at 31, has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons — could very well give Green Bay the shot in the arm needed to propel it back to the SuperBowl one last time with its current core players. This rumor comes via ESPN.

The Packers emerged as a late-season contender last year after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

Then again, Adrian Peterson could easily head to Green Bay and help the Packers win the Super Bowl. …that is in Minnesota this year. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) March 14, 2017

While Packers news of a cross-division jump by Adrian Peterson — who was once widely regarded as the consensus best back in the league — would no doubt improve the Packers’ struggling offense by taking eyes off of the team’s receivers. A.P. is also well-known for his own pass-catching abilities as well, meaning that he could be a perfect fit for the Packers should he be able to stay healthy.

Similarly — and perhaps not so costly — some consider the prospect that former Chiefs back Jamaal Charles could be under consideration by the Packers as well. This potential acquisition news, while not as widely speculated, has been reported upon by various sources, including the Total Packers blog.

Packers news has linked the team to Charles, who had his last two seasons in Kansas City cut short by injury, as another short-term solution to the long-term problem that has been hampering Green Bay for several years. Unlike the Packers’ Lacey before him, Charles’ conditioning and work ethic have remained virtually unquestioned in Kansas City over the years, in spite of the knee injuries that have kept him off of the field for long, extended periods.

If Charles finds himself healthy enough to play, he could be considered a more cost-effective option compared to the potential signing of Adrian Peterson, while also offering a similar skill set.

Of course, Packers news also indicates that the team may be looking to draft its own future superstar rather than relying on a more pricey free agent veteran. The negative aspect of this strategy — which would give the Packers several more years of performance from the back should they hit on a good one in the draft — is that it could take several years to develop that Green Bay’s current talent roster just does not have.

One man who might be capable of jumping right in is Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey, who is projected to go in the first round of this year’s draft, offers what isportsweb recently called the following.

“Versatility on the field [that] makes him a perfect fit for the Packers. McCaffrey rushed for 1,600 yards in 2016 while also catching 37 passes for 310 yards. McCaffrey can run in between the tackles or operate in the open field, making him a fit for the Packers in the first round.”

While promising, of course, McCaffrey is not the team’s only option come draft day.

Packers news also indicates that the team could be considering the addition of Virginia Tech’s Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has suffered a fractured clavicle and broken left tibia. However, in recent years, neither injury is considered to have any long-term damaging effect.

Edmunds, according to Fansided, is more in the vision of how the Packers originally envisioned Lacey’s role with the team, in that he “has the frame to ram the ball into the teeth of the defense in short-yardage situations, but also possesses the vision, speed, and loose hips to easily change directions and make opponents miss in the open field.”

Regardless of which direction the Packers take, however, few doubt that Green Bay will be making a move in the coming days and weeks to improve its running back core. And that change, some feel, could be enough to take the veteran Packers back to the Super Bowl.

[Featured Image by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images]