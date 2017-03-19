NFL Free Agency Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger, John Hankins, And Darrelle Revis

What are the latest updated NFL Free Agency Rumors for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and free agent corner Darrelle Revis?

Ben Roethlisberger Updates

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisber is leaning towards returning in 2017, according to NFLTradeRumors.co.

Previously, Roethlisberger implied that he would contemplate retirement this offseason. He said he would take the offseason to consider all options like his family and health. Roethlisberger also said he was going to do a lot praying about his future and make the right decision for him and his family.

The Steelers suffered a tough loss to the New England Patriots in the 2017 AFC Championship game. He has also missed six regular season games due to injuries over the past two seasons. Last season, the 35-year-old quarterback completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,819 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns.

Pro Football Focusgraded Roethlisberger as the thirteenth quarterback last season. Otherwise, Roethlisberger could owed the Steelers $18.6 million if he retires. Pittsburgh’s signal caller is in the second year of his five-year, $99 million contract that includes $64 million guaranteed.

The Steelers finished last season at 11-5. They are among favorites in the AFC again, after they re-signed LeVeon Bell, Antonio Brown and others during NFL Free Agency.

Darrelle Revis Back To New England?

Could the New England Patriots consider adding Darrelle Revis again?

Revis played with the Patriots in 2014, but was not retained after only one season. The 31-year-old corner remains unsigned this offseason, after the New York Jets released Revis before free agency.

A seperate NFLTradeRumors.co shares that the Patriots are the only team that makes sense for Revis. Although Revis may not be a starting corner in New England, he would be a depth option at corner and safety.

Moreover, head coach Bill Belichick told Revis that he did not have the skillset to play safety a few years ago. Thus, it would be interesting if Revis ends up at safety for the Patriots.

He is already owed $6 million from the New York Jets for the 2017 season, so the Patriots could get Revis at a bargain.

Other NFL Free Agency rumors have connected Revis to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Previously, Revis said he still has the hunger to play in the NFL. The Steelers would be a dream com true if they were his next team. However, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora already said Revis in Pittsburgh is not happening.

Revise recorded 53 tackles, one interception and five pass defenses in 15 games with the Jets last season. PFF ranked him as the No. 66 corner in the NFL last season.

Odds of Johnathan Hankins returning seems to be increasing https://t.co/DzMT4CT70M #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/v0AI8okIvz — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) March 19, 2017

New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is one of the best remaining free agents. However, he remains unsigned which could means that he could re-sign with the New York Giants.

NFLTradeRumors.co shares that his odds of re-signing with New York is around 50-50. Each day that Hankins remains unsigned, makes it more likely that he returns to the Giants.

Additionally, the Giants added about $11 million in cap space by signing Jason Pierre-Paul to a long-term contract. They could use some of that cap to sign Hankins.

According to the rumors about Hankins, NFL teams are wondering if he can impact teams on his own. Hankins was a part of a New York Giants defense that featured Pierre-Paul, Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon. He could return to play with those guys again.

Otherwise, the defensive tackle position has not received a ton of money. Both Dontari Poe and Bennie Logan agreed to a one-year deals at lower salaries. Hence, Hankins might have to take a pay cut too.

The 24-year-old appeared in all 14 games last season. He recorded 44 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble with the New York Giants in 2016. PFF rated Hankins as the No. 72 interior defender.

Stay tuned for more developed NFL Free Agency rumors for Ben Roethlisberger, Darrelle Revis and Johnathan Hankins.

[Featured Image by Steven Senne/AP Images]